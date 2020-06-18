Global Edition
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

Big data analytics in healthcare: Opportunities and obstacles

In a HIMSS20 Digital session, one expert spells out what healthcare can derive from big data, and what stands in the way of that innovation.
By Bill Siwicki
June 18, 2020
01:23 PM
Big data analytics in healthcare: Opportunities and obstacles

Big data analytics are an essential business component deployed by modern healthcare organizations to collaborate and derive business value from disparate data. There are many clinical, financial and administrative opportunities to be had by provider organizations. But there are hurdles to getting there.

Rob McDonald, executive vice president for platform at Virtru, a data-security technology company, talks about the opportunities and obstacles – and the security issues that come along with big data – in his recent HIMSS20 Digital educational session, How to Innovate with Big Data Analytics While Maintaining Security and Privacy.

Made for each other

Good healthcare demands robust analytics, said McDonald.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

“We’ve always known this, as we’ve leveraged every possible data source within the healthcare community and the various disciplines within healthcare to generate better outcomes for the patients or the population at large. We know this,” he said.

“But the use of various different healthcare system providers and the contacts and encounters across multiple providers has highlighted the need to be able to access the more aggregate cross-silo data to really generate the value that we know can be generated with this body of data.”

So today there is an expectation, and it is turning out to be true, that big data analytics is growing in healthcare more than any other vertical, he noted. Not just across direct caregiving, he added, but across cost-management-reduction research and other areas like response to outbreaks, population health management and global epidemiological trends.

“So this is good for us as we try to think about the opportunity that lies ahead of us,” McDonald stated. “This is an opportunity, because we are seeing this growth in adoption and support. But we have to be good stewards of this. We have to be sure to instill the trust to gain access to this opportunity and fulfill our missions that we are all embarking on.”

Jumping the hurdles

Beyond the opportunities come the obstacles to big data analytics in healthcare.

“Data owners, whether they are organizations or individuals, those that are contributing this valuable data that is being used for a lot of these research programs and actually active care-coordination internally, they are asking more questions today,” McDonald noted. “You see this surface in privacy regulations. You see this surface in increased general public sentiment of how these technical vendors and technical institutions are managing the data being contributed.”

So the question becomes, "How is the data being protected?"

“If I am going to contribute this, whether knowingly or unknowingly, how is it being protected?” he asked. “What are you doing to ensure I can trust you? Equally important are all of the institutions across the entire fulfillment life cycle of healthcare, the algorithmic innovation and research and development. There’s a lot of work that goes into that, a lot of intellectual property being created. It’s the constant battle between, ‘Yes, I want that data,’ and, ‘Yes, I want to contribute my learning,’ and these two need to come together to actually get the value.”

Protecting the algorithm

Then there is the protection of the algorithm, so that when those two things come together, it is certain that the intellectual property is protected, he said. There is also the bias and integrity of the algorithm, he added. These are major questions that must be answered, and they are shaping the privacy and compliance landscape that the industry is facing today, he said.

“It’s our job to define a pathway to unlock the value that we know we can unlock and reduce the administrative burdens and hurdles so that we forge a path to shaping privacy and compliance and the expectations of the community without that being imposed back on us,” McDonald said.

“We are the subject-matter experts in many cases, and it’s our responsibility to show what’s possible, not simply to comply,” he explained. “We want to show what’s possible, so that we can build a new frontier of open collaboration in a privacy-preserving way, and in a way that provides control.”

McDonald goes into great detail about maintaining security and privacy with big data analytics in his HIMSS20 Digital session. To attend, click here.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Topics: 
Analytics, HIMSS20 Digital Coverage, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Empowering care teams at Malaysia’s Bagan Specialist Centre & Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre

By
Dean Koh
June 18, 2020

FDA issues emergency use authorization for COVID-19 predictive screening tool

By
Kat Jercich
June 18, 2020

AdventHealth taps Virtustream to move Epic EHR to the cloud

By
Mike Miliard
June 18, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
AdventHealth taps Virtustream to move Epic EHR to the cloud

Most Read

Change Healthcare gives away APIs to help health plans comply with CMS rules
How to avoid the ‘new tech, old habits’ dilemma
Healthcare has an opportunity to improve patient engagement for those with traumatic brain injuries
Deeper Insights launches COVID-19 research app
Impact and assessment tool boosts COVID-19 capacity planning for NHS hospitals
Digital transformation in the time of COVID-19

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

How Israel's largest healthcare organization puts innovation to work
AI's growing role in treating diabetes, chronic conditions
Making digital health the new standard in a post-COVID-19 world
Role of patient, family input in changing the face of healthcare

More Stories

Credit: Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic Middle East launches robotic surgery programme in the UAE

Credit: EIT Health

The forgotten patients: COVID-19 and the impact on people living with non-communicable diseases
Survey says majority of Americans won't use COVID-19 contact-tracing apps
Ransomware attack leaves 5 years of patient records inaccessible at Colo. hospital
How one physician practice was transformed by EHR-embedded telehealth

The athenaTelehealth system, integrated into the vendor's EHR.

How one physician practice was transformed by EHR-embedded telehealth

Credit: Norwegian Institute of Public Health

Norway contact tracing app temporarily banned
New behavioral health EHR program gets Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island funding

(The Gender Spectrum Collection)

HHS rollback of protections for transgender people could make it harder to provide care