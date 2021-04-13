Global Edition
Government & Policy

Biden outlines health IT funding priorities

The extensive list includes billions in funding for public health data modernization, broadband and 5G expansion, social determinants of health, cybersecurity and more.
By Kat Jercich
April 13, 2021
02:08 PM
President Joe Biden (Credit: whitehouse.gov)

President Joe Biden (Photo via whitehouse.gov)

The Biden administration this past Friday released a letter outlining President Joe Biden's request for fiscal year 2022 discretionary funding in advance of Congress's annual appropriations and budget process.  

The letter, addressed to Appropriations Committee Chair Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, along with several other top federal lawmakers, includes a range of proposals that reflect Biden's broader agenda.  

"The consequences of this broad disinvestment are plain to see. We know that anticipating, preparing for, and fighting a global pandemic requires a robust public health infrastructure. Yet, going into the COVID-19 pandemic, funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was 10 percent lower than a decade ago, adjusted for inflation," wrote Shalanda D. Young, acting director of the Office of Budget and Management.  

"The President believes now is the time to begin reversing this trend – and the expiration of nearly a decade of budget caps presents a unique opportunity to do so," Young added.  

WHY IT MATTERS

The request includes several items aimed at improving the nation's digital health response, including $8.7 billion to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.   

That additional funding would go toward modernizing public health data collection nationwide, in addition to supporting core public health capacity improvements in states and territories, training new epidemiologists and other public health experts, and building international capacity to detect, prepare for and respond to emerging global threats, according to the letter.  

In addition, $153 million would go toward CDC's Social Determinants of Health Program to support states and territories in improving health equity and data collection for vulnerable populations.  

The request also includes a $6.5 billion investment to launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, aimed at driving transformational innovation in health research and speeding implementation of health breakthroughs.  

In addition, the request would provide $65 million over the 2021 enacted level for the Rural e-Connectivity Program "reconnect" for rural broadband.  

"High-speed internet would serve as an economic equalizer for rural America, while the work of installing broadband would create high-paying union jobs with benefits in rural communities," reads Young's letter.  

The wish list also includes $39 million for advanced communications research at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, "which would support the development and deployment of broadband and 5G technologies by identifying innovative approaches to spectrum sharing."  

Some $916 million would go toward expanding scientific and technological research at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity advancement.  

Speaking of cybersecurity, the request provides $2.1 billion for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, $20 million for a new Cyber Response and Recovery Fund and $500 million for the Technology Modernization Fund.  

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the significant cyber incident impacting agencies through products such as SolarWinds continue to highlight the urgent need to modernize Federal technology, with particular emphasis on mission-essential systems and citizen-facing digital services," read the letter.  

The request includes $4.8 billion in total resources for the Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Information Technology, with $2.7 billion for continued modernization of the VA's electronic health record program.

THE LARGER TREND

The passage of the American Rescue Plan this past month gave a preview of potential priorities under a new president and Congress, with hundreds of millions of dollars made available for public health data modernization and telehealth capacity increases in rural areas.  

Perhaps surprisingly, however, Biden's latest wish list did not mention telehealth expansion or the vaccine rollout, both hot-button digital health issues in recent months.  

ON THE RECORD  

"This moment of crisis is also a moment of possibility," wrote Young. 

"Together, America has a chance not simply to go back to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn struck, but to begin building a better, stronger, more secure, more inclusive America," she continued.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure, Population Health

More regional news

Baptist Health Louisville Kentucky RPM

Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky (Credit: Baptist Health)

Remote patient monitoring helps Baptist Health achieve zero readmissions with COVID-19 patients

By
Bill Siwicki
April 14, 2021
Mayo Clinic campus

(Photo: Mayo Clinic)

Mayo Clinic launches remote diagnostics platform, forms 2 new companies to support it

By
Mike Miliard
April 14, 2021
A person walking by the Google logo

(Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Google has another go at patient health record software

By
Kat Jercich
April 14, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

President Joe Biden (Credit: whitehouse.gov)

President Joe Biden (Photo via whitehouse.gov)
Biden outlines health IT funding priorities

Most Read

Devices alone won't solve healthcare disparities
DHSC announces new review into use of health data
'Diversity of thought' missing from blueprint projects, says NHS leader
ECRI, EHR Association put forth safety practices for behavioral health IT
How NYU Langone Health used its FCC grant to expand Epic-linked telehealth
MIT researchers use AI to find drugs that could be repurposed for COVID-19

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Justin Diehl, VP of Epic services at CereCore
Overcoming IT challenges of multi-EHR health systems
Sponsored by
Twistle Medical Director Dr. John Janas
How asynchronous engagement can improve chronic care management
Harmony Healthcare IT VP Jim Hammer
Overcoming legacy system and data challenges
HIMSS Media top stories
U.S. Anesthesia Partners sues UnitedHealthcare; AstraZeneca, MGH collaborate

More Stories

The AWS logo

HIMSS Media

Amazon Web Services to distribute $12M toward cloud-powered disease-fighting tools
Shivrat Chhabra, Dosis AI

Shivrat Chhabra, CEO of Dosis (Credit: Dosis)

AI-powered precision drug dosing can boost outcomes and cost efficiency
Dr. Lucienne Ide Rimidi RPM

Dr. Lucienne Ide, founder and chief health innovator at Rimidi (Credit: Rimidi)

The benefits and future of remote patient monitoring
Code scrolling on a computer screen

Image via Pixabay

3 myths about translating AI models in a healthcare setting
digital health investments, Europe

Credit: Getty Images/ FatCamera

The European digital health revolution in the wake of COVID-19
Woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VCI member orgs plan verifiable COVID-19 vaccine credentials next month
Harmony Healthcare IT VP Jim Hammer
Overcoming legacy system and data challenges
A doctor with a tablet

Photo via Getty Images

HHS renews TeleTracking contract for collecting COVID-19 patient data