Global Edition
Privacy & Security

Biden cybersecurity team to be bolstered with wave of seasoned experts

Reports suggest that President Joe Biden is likely to tap three Obama-era officials for key cyber positions as the government continues to respond to the SolarWinds hack and other high-profile threats.
By Kat Jercich
January 25, 2021
12:36 PM
President Joe Biden stands in front of monitors

 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden reportedly plans to nominate Obama-era officials to key cyber positions as the government continues to respond to high-profile digital threats.

According to Reuters and CyberScoop, Biden will likely select Jen Easterly as national cyber director; Robert Silvers to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Eric Goldstein as CISA's Cybersecurity Division head.

DHS representatives directed requests for comment to the White House press office, who did not respond by press time.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

Easterly, Silvers and Goldstein all have extensive experience working on cyber issues.  

As national cyber director, Easterly will oversee a new cyber-focused office aimed at coordinating government efforts to secure the country against hacking. 

Now the head of firm resilience at Morgan Stanley, Easterly stood up the Army's first cyber operations unit before serving as deputy for counterterrorism at the National Security Agency and as a member of President Barack Obama's National Security Council staff as senior director for counterterrorism.   

Silvers, meanwhile, is partner at the law firm Paul Hastings and is the vice chair of its privacy and cybersecurity practice. He served as the most senior official for cybersecurity policy under Obama, driving administration policy on technology risk issues. 

And Goldstein, most recently vice president and head of cybersecurity policy at Goldman Sachs, previously worked at DHS under Obama, including as a branch chief in the cybersecurity and communications office. Goldstein had already been tapped as a member of Biden's transition team, according to Politico.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Cybersecurity is yet another issue the Biden administration must confront in its early days of office, with the government still reeling from a massive attack that put the National Institutes of Health – among other agencies – in its crosshairs.   

Many private-sector health systems have also been forced to scramble in response to the SolarWinds breach.   

The federal government played a major role, too, in a highly publicized alert specifically aimed at health agencies this fall: CISA, along with the FBI and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, warned of an "increased and imminent" cyberthreat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, CISA has been hampered by unsteady support from other facets of the government. Former director Christopher Krebs, for example, was fired by then-President Donald Trump in November after CISA's assurances that the 2020 presidential election was "the most secure in American history."  

"Healthcare clearly leans on CISA to provide insights to cybersecurity threats, and, given the multiple stressors on healthcare organizations today, we can ill afford any glitches in the capabilities of CISA, or their ability to quickly and effectively coordinate with valued cyber partners like the FBI, HHS and Homeland Security," said Drex DeFord, healthcare executive strategist for CI Security, to Healthcare IT News at the time of Krebs' firing last year.

ON THE RECORD  

"All three of those folks have extensive experience in cybersecurity,” Obama Cybersecurity Coordinator Michael Daniel told Politico. "They bring a lot of skills to the administration, and I think [they] would be strong players."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety

More regional news

A person in a hooded sweatshirt on a computer

Telehealth fraud: Tampa pharmacy owner faces 10 years for $931M conspiracy

By
Kat Jercich
January 27, 2021
digital transformation

Experts share 2021 digital health predictions

By
Sara Mageit
January 27, 2021
NHSX

NHSX implements new purchasing system for digital social care records

By
Sara Mageit
January 27, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

As health systems prepare for new interoperability and price transparency regs, Deloitte describes steps they can take to make that work a cornerstone of a broader competitive strategy around consumer experience and cost.
Compliance with ONC and CMS rules could offer growth opportunity

Most Read

Saudi Arabia seeks global collaboration to develop digital maturity
Singapore’s NTFGH gets successfully revalidated for EMRAM Stage 7
European Commission grants €55.2 million to digital health projects addressing COVID-19
COVID-19: 'Our data is becoming more granular and in real-time'
CDC analysis raises questions about HHS COVID-19 patient data tracking system
Google Cloud intros new program to help with 21st Century Cures API regs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Athenahealth SVP and Chief Product Officer Paul Brient
Expect more value-based care in 2021
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel
Nurx CEO Varsha Rao
Women's health: What to expect in 2021
HIMSS Media top stories
Biden begins presidency with aggressive healthcare agenda

More Stories

A clinician sits holding her head in a hallway
Women, critical care physicians report highest level of burnout
Luma Health COVID-19 Vaccine Operations Solution on two mobile devices

A component of the Luma Health COVID-19 Vaccine Operations Solution operating on mobile devices.

Luma Health launches new tools to expedite COVID-19 vaccine programs
Shore Quality Partners ACO Shore Medical Center

Shore Quality Partners is the ACO arm of Shore Medical Center.

Shore Quality Partners earns millions in Medicare ACO bonuses with pop health platform
Thailand hospital partners with NTT and Cisco for stroke telehealth
Rep. Doris Matsui

Rep. Doris Matsui (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel
President Joe Biden stands in front of monitors

 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden cybersecurity team to be bolstered with wave of seasoned experts
telehealth visit using Tyto Care technology

Karen Martin, DNP, director of pediatrics, conducts a telehealth visit using Tyto Care technology.

Health Partners deploys school-based telehealth that even lay people can operate