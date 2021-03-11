Global Edition
Government & Policy

Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults

The President promised rapid progress on vaccination in his first prime time address to the United States.
By Jonah Comstock
March 11, 2021
09:11 PM
President Biden addresses the American people. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden addresses the American people. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In his first prime time address to the nation, commemorating the anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown order, President Joe Biden made news with two major announcements about his administration's vaccine roll-out: a pledge to make all adult Americans eligible for the vaccine by May 1 and the launch of a national website to facilitate those vaccinations.

"This is one of the most complex operations we’ve undertaken as a nation in a long time," Biden said. "That’s why I’m using every power I have as president of the United States to put us on a war footing to get the job done."

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

The White House laid out the plans in more detail in a fact sheet, stating that the President will direct states, Tribes, and territories to lift eligibility restrictions by May 1, based on the White House response team's confidence in both the supply of the vaccine and the progress of prioritized vaccinations.

"All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1," Biden said. "That’s much earlier than expected. Now let me be clear, that doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1."

In order to accomplish this goal, Biden said, the United States will need to keep up a pace of more than 2 million shots per day.

The website will also be launched by May 1st.

"At the time when every adult is eligible in May we will launch, with our partners, new tools to make it easier for you to find the vaccine and where to get the shot, including a new website that will help you find a place to get vaccinated and the one nearest you," Biden said. "No more searching day and night for an appointment for you and your loved ones."

In its fact sheet, the White House also promised to create an 800 number which would serve the same purpose for those without access to the Internet, and to deploy technology teams to help support states' websites.

The Biden administration also described a number of other ways they will work to increase vaccine availability. They have pledged to deliver doses of the vaccine directly to 700 community health centers in addition to the 250 that have already received it, to double the number of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program from 10,000 to 20,000, and to double the number of federally-run mass vaccination centers from 600 to 1,200.

Biden also announced the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts and plans to make a wide range of medical professionals, including dentists and veterinarians, eligible to volunteer administering vaccine shots.

Finally, the president mentioned ongoing efforts to make at-home testing available and a continued focus on vulnerable and underserved communities, and promised clear guidance going forward from the CDC.

THE LARGER TREND

The speech comes the same day Biden signed the unprecedented $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package that strengthens the Affordable Care Act in addition to delivering direct aid to American families.

Today's announcements build on the National COVID-19 Response Strategy released by the Biden Administration on January 21st.

In the speech, Biden maintained a tone of hope that the country is nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, expressing his hope that families will be able to reunite outside at Fourth of July barbecues. But he also cautioned Americans to continue following guidelines and the instructions of health authorities, even if that means sometimes taking steps back with regards to repoenings.

ON THE RECORD

"You know what we need to do to beat this virus," Biden said. "Tell the truth. Follow the science. Work together. Put trust and faith in our government to fulfill it’s most important function: protecting the American people."

Topics: 
Government & Policy

More regional news

A person sleeping

"Sleeping" by Tobyotter is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Majority of people open to using telehealth for sleep concerns

By
Kat Jercich
March 11, 2021
Idaho scene, city buildings below mountain range

(Anna Gorin/Getty Images)

Idaho HIE reduces duplication rate to less than 1% with MPI tech

By
Bill Siwicki
March 11, 2021
Health Catalyst booth at HIMSS Global Conference

With new Healthcare.AI suite, Health Catalyst aims to boost an array of new use cases

By
Mike Miliard
March 11, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Idaho scene, city buildings below mountain range

(Anna Gorin/Getty Images)

Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day
Idaho HIE reduces duplication rate to less than 1% with MPI tech

Most Read

HHS launches COVID-19 antibody treatment locator tool
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposes sweeping telehealth reforms
What's next for telehealth under the Biden administration?
HHS invests $8 million to address gaps in rural telehealth through the Telehealth Broadband Pilot Program
CMS issues final rule on healthcare technology access for seniors
Supreme Court rejects using telehealth for abortion

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Dr. David Mendelson, vice chair of radiology IT at Mount Sinai, and Dave Cassel, executive director of Carequality
Charting the future of image exchange
Medicomp Systems CEO David Lareau
Interoperability: The challenges that lie ahead
women in health IT
Breaking down barriers to access for women
ChristianaCare's Randy Gaboriault
CIO Spotlight: ChristianaCare's Randy Gaboriault

More Stories

Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Medicomp Systems CEO David Lareau
Interoperability: The challenges that lie ahead
A doctor on a phone screen with a patient
Digital retail pharmacy NowRx expanding into telehealth
Transforming the future of care through personalised...
Apple Cycle screenshot
Apple Women's Health Study finds period symptoms similar across demographics
Amazon Echo Plus
Proof-of-concept system turns smart speakers into contactless heart rhythm monitors
Doctor and patient
$250 million in COVID-19 grants aim to vaccinate underserved populations
The United Center in Chicago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
 

Glitches hinder Chicagoans' efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine via Zocdoc