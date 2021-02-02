Best in KLAS: Epic is top overall software suite, once again
For the eleventh straight year Epic has earned the top spot in the annual Best in KLAS Awards, named Overall Software Suite in the research firm's Best in KLAS 2021 Software & Services report.
KLAS has been busy in the past few weeks, with a pair of studies on interoperability among its recent reports.
Best in KLAS – which assesses some 1,200 products and services from more than 450 vendors – is based on more than 22,000 evaluations the firm conducted in 2020. Researchers have spoken to clinicians and staff at more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics.
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research in a statement. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors improve and helps their peers make better decisions.
"These conversations are a constant reminder of how necessary accurate, honest and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," he added. "Provider and payer organizations are demanding excellence from their software and services vendors, and they know that Best in KLAS sets the standard."
Here is a select list of some of the category winners from this year's report – the full version of which can be accessed at the KLAS website.
Inpatient Clinical Care
Acute Care EMR (Community Hospital)
MEDITECH Expanse Acute Care EMR
Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital/IDN)
Epic Care Inpatient EMR
Drug Diversion Monitoring
Kit Check Bluesight for Controlled Substances
Enterprise Software Suite Solutions
Epic Suite
Interoperability Platforms
InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record
Pharmacy Surveillance
VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance
Ambulatory & Post Acute Care
Ambulatory EMR (11-75 Physicians)
NextGen Healthcare NextGen Enterprise EHR
Ambulatory EMR (Over 75 Physicians)
Epic Care Ambulatory EMR
Ambulatory Specialty EMR
PCC EHR (Pediatrics)
Practice Management (11-75 Physicians)
NextGen Healthcare NextGen Enterprise PM
Practice Management (Over 75 Physicians)
Epic Resolute/Prelude/Cadence Ambulatory
Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or fewer Physicians)
Kareo EHR/PM - Small Practices
Financial, Revenue Cycle and HIM
Clinical Documentation Improvement
ChartWise CDI
Computer-Assisted Coding
Dolbey Fusion CAC
Credentialing
ASM MD-Staff
Data Visualization and Reporting
Change Healthcare Analytics Explorer
Quality Management
Nuance Quality Solutions
Revenue Cycle Outsourcing
Ensemble Health Partners
Scheduling - Nurse & Staff
Schedule360 Employee Scheduling and Labor Management
Scheduling - Physician
Shift Admin Scheduling
Speech Recognition - Front-End EMR
Nuance Dragon Medical One
Value Based Care
Customer Relationship Management
Salesforce CRM
Patient Portals
Epic MyChart
Population Health Management
Innovaccer Inc. Data Activation Platform
Remote Patient Monitoring
Health Recovery Solutions HRS Remote Patient Monitoring Platform
Value-Based Care Consulting
ECG Management Consultants
Value-Based Care Managed Services
Arcadia.io
Security & Privacy
Clinical Communications
Telmediq by PerfectServe Telmediq
Healthcare IoT Security
Medigate IoMT Solutions
Patient Privacy Monitoring
Maize Analytics Maize Privacy Solution
Security and Privacy Consulting Services
Impact Advisors
Services & Consulting
Application Hosting
Epic Application Hosting
Clinical Optimization
Chartis Group
Go-Live Support
Engage
Healthcare Management Consulting
Chartis Group
HIT Advisory Services
Huntzinger Management Group HMG
HIT Staffing
Galen Healthcare
Imaging Systems & Equipment
Cardiology
GE Healthcare Centricity Cardiology Enterprise Solution
Image Exchange
Ambra DG Suite
PACS (Large - 300K+ Studies)
Sectra PACS
PACS (Small - Under 300K Studies)
Sectra PACS
Speech Recognition - Front-End Imaging
Dolbey Fusion Expert
Vendor Neutral Archive
Fujifilm Synapse VNA (TeraMedica)
Payer Solutions
Payer Claims & Administration Platforms
Cognizant Trizetto Core Claims/Administration Solutions
Payer IT Consulting Services
Change Healthcare Payer IT Consulting
Payer Quality Analytics
MedInsight Quality Analytics
Risk Adjustment and Analytics
Apixio HCC Identifier
