Best in KLAS: Epic is top overall software suite, once again

For the eleventh straight year Epic has earned the top spot in the annual Best in KLAS Awards, named Overall Software Suite in the research firm's Best in KLAS 2021 Software & Services report.

KLAS has been busy in the past few weeks, with a pair of studies on interoperability among its recent reports.

Best in KLAS – which assesses some 1,200 products and services from more than 450 vendors – is based on more than 22,000 evaluations the firm conducted in 2020. Researchers have spoken to clinicians and staff at more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research in a statement. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors improve and helps their peers make better decisions.

"These conversations are a constant reminder of how necessary accurate, honest and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," he added. "Provider and payer organizations are demanding excellence from their software and services vendors, and they know that Best in KLAS sets the standard."

Here is a select list of some of the category winners from this year's report – the full version of which can be accessed at the KLAS website.

Inpatient Clinical Care

Acute Care EMR (Community Hospital)

MEDITECH Expanse Acute Care EMR

Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital/IDN)

Epic Care Inpatient EMR

Drug Diversion Monitoring

Kit Check Bluesight for Controlled Substances

Enterprise Software Suite Solutions

Epic Suite

Interoperability Platforms

InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record

Pharmacy Surveillance

VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance

Ambulatory & Post Acute Care

Ambulatory EMR (11-75 Physicians)

NextGen Healthcare NextGen Enterprise EHR

Ambulatory EMR (Over 75 Physicians)

Epic Care Ambulatory EMR

Ambulatory Specialty EMR

PCC EHR (Pediatrics)

Practice Management (11-75 Physicians)

NextGen Healthcare NextGen Enterprise PM

Practice Management (Over 75 Physicians)

Epic Resolute/Prelude/Cadence Ambulatory

Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or fewer Physicians)

Kareo EHR/PM - Small Practices

Financial, Revenue Cycle and HIM

Clinical Documentation Improvement

ChartWise CDI

Computer-Assisted Coding

Dolbey Fusion CAC

Credentialing

ASM MD-Staff

Data Visualization and Reporting

Change Healthcare Analytics Explorer

Quality Management

Nuance Quality Solutions

Revenue Cycle Outsourcing

Ensemble Health Partners

Scheduling - Nurse & Staff

Schedule360 Employee Scheduling and Labor Management

Scheduling - Physician

Shift Admin Scheduling

Speech Recognition - Front-End EMR

Nuance Dragon Medical One

Value Based Care

Customer Relationship Management

Salesforce CRM

Patient Portals

Epic MyChart

Population Health Management

Innovaccer Inc. Data Activation Platform

Remote Patient Monitoring

Health Recovery Solutions HRS Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

Value-Based Care Consulting

ECG Management Consultants

Value-Based Care Managed Services

Arcadia.io

Security & Privacy

Clinical Communications

Telmediq by PerfectServe Telmediq

Healthcare IoT Security

Medigate IoMT Solutions

Patient Privacy Monitoring

Maize Analytics Maize Privacy Solution

Security and Privacy Consulting Services

Impact Advisors

Services & Consulting

Application Hosting

Epic Application Hosting

Clinical Optimization

Chartis Group

Go-Live Support

Engage

Healthcare Management Consulting

Chartis Group

HIT Advisory Services

Huntzinger Management Group HMG

HIT Staffing

Galen Healthcare

Imaging Systems & Equipment

Cardiology

GE Healthcare Centricity Cardiology Enterprise Solution

Image Exchange

Ambra DG Suite

PACS (Large - 300K+ Studies)

Sectra PACS

PACS (Small - Under 300K Studies)

Sectra PACS

Speech Recognition - Front-End Imaging

Dolbey Fusion Expert

Vendor Neutral Archive

Fujifilm Synapse VNA (TeraMedica)

Payer Solutions

Payer Claims & Administration Platforms

Cognizant Trizetto Core Claims/Administration Solutions

Payer IT Consulting Services

Change Healthcare Payer IT Consulting

Payer Quality Analytics

MedInsight Quality Analytics

Risk Adjustment and Analytics

Apixio HCC Identifier

