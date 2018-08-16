Best Buy acquires aging in place vendor for $800 million

Retail giant says that buying the aging in place vendor is part of its strategy to offer seniors a wider range of technologies.
By Jonah Comstock
August 16, 2018
10:53 AM
Share
Best Buy acquires GreatCall for $800 million

Best Buy announced that it has acquired GreatCall for $800. GreatCall is an old guard digital health company that started out making smartphones for seniors in 2006 but now offers a suite of connected safety products and services for aging in place individuals.  

The acquisition comes as retail giants are increasingly active in healthcare. Best Buy rival WalMart, for instance, in June filed a patent to protect a method for accessing patient data from EHRs and wearables via blockchain. And word got out last week that Amazon is building primary care clinics for its employees in Seattle.

GreatCall was previously acquired in June 2017 by private equity firm GTCR for an undisclosed amount. GTCR is selling the company, which has nearly a million paying subscribers, to Minneapolis-based Best Buy.

Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly said the companies will combine merchandising, marketing, sales, and services with GreatCall’s aging in place tools.

“We know technology can improve the quality of life of the aging population and those who care for them,” Joly said in a statement.

The companies added that the acquisition is part of a larger strategy by Best Buy to invest in technology for the ever-widening over-65 market through 2020.

GreatCall itself acquired several companies prior to its own acquisition last year, giving it a broad portfolio that includes traditional PERS, mobile PERS, call centers, and smartphones for seniors.

The company acquired Healthsense, a Minnesota-based remote monitoring company, in 2016 and acquired the assets of aging in place company Lively the year before that. Years prior to that, it acquired a smaller company called MobiWatch.

“Since the launch of GreatCall, we’ve focused on providing technology and services to the aging population, giving them and their families the peace of mind that comes with technology and support to help keep them safe and improve their lives,” David Inns, who will stay on as CEO of GreatCall, said in a statement. “By joining forces, we can do even more for this population, combining our products, services and expertise with Best Buy’s customer focus and scale to expand our reach.”

Twitter: @JonahComstock
Email the writer: jonah.comstock@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Connected Health, Mobile, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

exterior of Johns Hopkins hospital building
Top Story
Johns Hopkins researchers use deep learning to combat pancreatic cancer

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

himss conference sign in las vegas
New at HIMSS19: Circles to help you personalize the Global Conference
Amazon sign inside Whole Foods store
Amazon’s data edge could reshape on-site clinics of the future
KLAS healthcare IT booth at HIMSS18
KLAS says Epic leading advanced analytics integration, others making progress
Optum booth at HIMSS17.
Optum secures a piece of $50B IT contract
doctor with patient in a community health center
HRSA invests $125M in IT for community health centers
Maryland State House in Annapolis

Maryland's state house and capital in Annapolis.

Maryland fails OIG security audit, potentially put Medicaid patient data at risk
Best Buy acquires GreatCall for $800 million
Best Buy acquires aging in place vendor for $800M
Patient using a phone app to manage prescription
Geisinger, Merck co-launch new FHIR-enabled patient apps