Banner achieves HIMSS Davies for intensivist tact to improve outcomes, shorten length-of-stay

Banner Health is using two-way A/V technology, predictive analytics, data visualization and advanced reporting to tackle its patient volume challenges, while at the same time improving the care of high-acuity patients.

The health system’s use of IT and efficient daily use of intensivists for critically ill patients has led to improved survival, shortened length of stay and reduced complications — all without increasing the number of doctors and nurses needed.

Banner reported 297,613 fewer ICU days than expected and an estimated 15,000 lives saved between 2006 and 2018.

These achievements earned Banner one of this year’s HIMSS Davies Awards for Excellence.

Banner’s decade-old TeleICU program keeps watch over its ICU with traditional surveillance, but in 2016 was expanded to monitor the emergency department, recovery unit, acute care and skilled nursing spaces. Banner has also leveraged its TeleICU team--in conjunction with real-time severe sepsis-screening algorithm (embedded within the electronic health record)--to find patients at risk for sepsis.

WHY IT MATTERS

Banner said that real-time automated continuous sampling of its EHR data has been key to its success, and when combined with the TeleICU has led to:

Improved staff coverage for the critical care units

Extended coverage into other areas where additional surveillance and clinical decision support could be leveraged to provide highly reliable care

Decreased ICU length of stay and hospital mortality for ICU patients

Improved bundle compliance via EHR data

THE LARGER TREND

To provide 24/7 intensivist coverage across the U.S. would take more than 33,000 intensivists, yet there are only 8,000 of these providers available—thus strategies to increase watch and care over vulnerable ICU patients is critical.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health is another organization that has found a way to improve quality of care, boost efficiency and reduce costs through using ICU surveillance technology, in this case with its Avera eCARE ICU program. The health system saved $62 million with shorter length of stays with help from Avera’s remote care platform and analytics tools from Philips. Avera reported reducing ICU bed days by nearly 11,000 and saving 260 lives.

ON THE RECORD

William Holland, MD, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Banner: “With teams of physician leaders, engineers, informaticists, IT specialists and data analysts all working together toward a common goal, we’ve created an integrated EHR platform and achieved sustainable industry-leading outcomes in the care we deliver throughout our entire health system.”

Banner will be recognized during HIMSS19, which takes place February 11-15 in Orlando, Florida.

