Balance patient and staff experiences with data security
How healthcare organizations can create seamless IAM frameworks.
Photo: sturti/Getty Images
Identity and access management (IAM) is a crucial part of healthcare digital transformation. However, limited budgets and resources can cause friction over priorities between security and business teams. Having strong project managers and partnering with a digital IAM platform vendor can help organizations to both improve user experiences and strengthen compliance. Chris Sault, Director of Healthcare at Ping Identity, and Cody Cook, Vice President of Technology and Partnerships at ProofID, discuss how organizations can foster collaboration and break down silos with a strong IAM strategy.
Learn more about:
- Challenges healthcare organizations face in aligning IAM strategies between business and technical leaders
- How aligning security and business leaders helps create a culture of innovation and trust that enhances security, engagement and compliance
- Real-world examples and key takeaways that can help healthcare organizations build strong IAM frameworks
February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025