Balance patient and staff experiences with data security

Identity and access management (IAM) is a crucial part of healthcare digital transformation. However, limited budgets and resources can cause friction over priorities between security and business teams. Having strong project managers and partnering with a digital IAM platform vendor can help organizations to both improve user experiences and strengthen compliance. Chris Sault, Director of Healthcare at Ping Identity, and Cody Cook, Vice President of Technology and Partnerships at ProofID, discuss how organizations can foster collaboration and break down silos with a strong IAM strategy.

