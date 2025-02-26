Sponsored

Global Edition
Privacy & Security

Balance patient and staff experiences with data security

How healthcare organizations can create seamless IAM frameworks.
February 26, 2025
09:15 AM

Photo: sturti/Getty Images

Identity and access management (IAM) is a crucial part of healthcare digital transformation. However, limited budgets and resources can cause friction over priorities between security and business teams. Having strong project managers and partnering with a digital IAM platform vendor can help organizations to both improve user experiences and strengthen compliance. Chris Sault, Director of Healthcare at Ping Identity, and Cody Cook, Vice President of Technology and Partnerships at ProofID, discuss how organizations can foster collaboration and break down silos with a strong IAM strategy.

Learn more about:

  • Challenges healthcare organizations face in aligning IAM strategies between business and technical leaders
  • How aligning security and business leaders helps create a culture of innovation and trust that enhances security, engagement and compliance
  • Real-world examples and key takeaways that can help healthcare organizations build strong IAM frameworks
 
Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security

More regional news

Xray image on tablet

Large language models can flag missed diagnoses in radiologist notes

By
Susan Morse
February 28, 2025
Healthcare worker talking to patient in hospital bed

HIMSS25: Know Thy Patient goes beyond disease category and the social determinants

By
Susan Morse
February 28, 2025
Mass General Brigham in Boston

At Mass General Brigham, AI-powered frailty measurement tool shows results

By
Nathan Eddy
February 28, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

AI & ML Intelligence
Chief AI Officer at Seattle Children's walks through some successful use cases

Most Read

DoD to develop scalable genAI testing datasets
Q&A: Philips on evolving care models, cybersecurity and digital health's future
FDA offers new draft guidance to developers of AI-enabled medical devices
Explore the intersection of healthcare and agentic AI
FDA updates guidance on pulse ox devices used in healthcare
What to expect in Asia-Pacific health IT in 2025?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Denise Dauterman and Deborah Jacques at NYU Langone Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
How nurses can tackle administrative burdens
Dr. Zafar Chaudry at Seattle Children's Part 2_Computer neural network concept Photo by dan/Moment/Getty Images
Seattle Children's CAIO offers a tour of the hospital's technology
Evelyn Gallego and Matt Bishop_ Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
What to look for at the HIMSS25 Health Equity Forum
Dr. Zafar Chaudry at Seattle Children's_Computer neural network concept Photo by dan/Moment/Getty Images
Can AI deliver better outcomes? Seattle Children's Chief AI Officer shows how

More Stories

hand on backlit laptop keyboard
Leverage cyber threat intelligence to stay ahead of cyberattacks
Evelyn Gallego and Matt Bishop_ Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
What to look for at the HIMSS25 Health Equity Forum
Dr. Zafar Chaudry of Seattle Children's on Chief AI Officers
Seattle Children's Chief AI Officer: How do we train everyone on these tools?
VA building signage
VA must accelerate EHR deployments, says Oracle
Dr. Zafar Chaudry at Seattle Children's_Computer neural network concept Photo by dan/Moment/Getty Images
Can AI deliver better outcomes? Seattle Children's Chief AI Officer shows how
Tamer Baker at Zscaler_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Zero trust can jump-start breach recovery
Dr. Sean Raj of SimonMed Imaging on AI
SimonMed Imaging uses AI to greatly improve full-body MRIs
David Winn at Parkview Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Bridging the rural divide with EHR sharing