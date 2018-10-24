AWS signs on with NIH cloud precision medicine project

By Mike Miliard
October 24, 2018
02:54 PM
Share
It joins Google Cloud and others in the STRIDES Initiative, which aims to speed medical innovation by making large troves of genomic research data more easily available.

AWS is working with the National Institutes of Health, joining its STRIDES Initiative, which will leverage cloud technology to make big biomedical datasets more easily available for healthcare and life science researchers.

WHY IT MATTERS
STRIDES – it stands for Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability – is a government-led project that aims to harness the private  sector to help make troves of big data more widely available worldwide for research and analytics.

NIH transmits more than eight petabytes of data across its network every day, as AWS points out, and the sharing or reliable and secure data is a challenge that can be solved with cloud-based platform that can enable connectivity and collaboration.

For its part, AWS will host several large genomic datasets, both open-access and controlled, with privacy controls as appropriate, the company said. That will enable researchers to more efficiently perform and interpret sequencing, correlate molecular measurements to health conditions and research new treatments. NIH researchers will be able to make use of machine learning-powered analytics from the platform.

THE BIGGER TREND
When it first announced the STRIDES Initiative this past summer, NIH said it aimed to give researchers "access to the most advanced, cost-effective computational infrastructure, tools and services available."

Google Cloud was the first technology vendor to sign on to the project, whose guiding principle was the implementation of biomedical standards to make the data FAIR: findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable.

There's been a lot of activity with cloud-based precision medicine projects in recent months. In September, AWS joined forces with Accenture and Merck to develop collaborative cloud technology to speed innovation in drug development research. Also, Deloitte and Vineti partnered to develop a hosted platform to improve access to emerging cellular therapies.

ON THE RECORD
"Teaming with Amazon Web Services will give NIH researchers powerful cloud-based resources to more efficiently collaborate and analyze data," said Andrea T. Norris, director of NIH’s Center for Information Technology and NIH Chief Information Officer, in a statement. "Expanding our cloud service provider network will allow us to provide the research community access to the tools they need to advance science."

Teresa Carlson, vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS, said the company is "committed to providing those researchers participating in the STRIDES Initiative with access to high-value NIH datasets, enabling them to further their research to study, treat, and prevent the most devastating diseases."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Staff monitoring security.
Top Story
A CIO guide to building a dashboard for cybersecurity

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform
IBM Watson head leaves role amid struggles, declining revenue
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?
A look inside Epic, Cerner and Allscripts app store programs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Stephen Konya talks to Tom Sullivan and HIMSS TV
What to expect at the next HHS Startup Day
Dan Taylor speaks with HIMSS TV
Cybersecurity starts with culture change
Nick Dougherty talking to HIMSS TV
Healthcare innovators want a playbook to 'end pilot purgatory'
Jesse Ehrenfeld talks to HIMSS TV
AMA's bet on a collaborative initiative to better organize health data

More Stories

Cyber insurance considerations with a breach
AWS joins NIH cloud precision med project

A clinician works with the patient monitoring system on a bedside touchscreen. (Credit: Philips)

Saratoga Hospital uses patient monitoring to reduce ICU transfers by 63%
Lucia Savage headshot
Has the #MeToo era sparked progress on women’s issues?
How one lab interfaced with 100 EHRs, saving $120,000 annually
Workers looking at an analytics dashboard.
How to build a security dashboard for startups

Rogers Behavioral Health in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Cloud service management tech drops cost per ticket by 15.5% at Rogers

Cathy Wolfe, Wolters Kluwer health learning, research and practice CEO and president

How AI is disrupting medical education