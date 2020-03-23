Global Edition
Cloud Computing

AWS initiative to accelerate COVID-19 diagnostics, research

Backed by an initial investment of $20 million, the project is open to accredited research institutions and private entities using AWS to support development of point-of-care diagnostics.
By Nathan Eddy
March 23, 2020
12:02 PM

Amazon joins a growing list of global technology giants stepping up to help battle the global COVID-19 pandemic through the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative, which aims to accelerate COVID-19 diagnostics, research, and testing.

WHY IT MATTERS
The program, which is backed by an initial investment of $20 million, is open to accredited research institutions and private entities using AWS to support research-oriented workloads for the development of point-of-care diagnostics.

This type of diagnostic treatment refers to testing that can be done at home or at a clinic with same-day results.

The Initiative is also backed by an advisory group that will help set the venture's priorities and an outside technical-advisory group of global-health-policy experts, scientists and specialists in infectious-disease diagnostics.

"Organizations working on diagnostics need reliable, scalable compute power, which we can deliver to them along with industry-leading services like analytics and machine learning, so they can process and analyze large data sets and iterate quickly," Teresa Carlson, vice president for AWS' worldwide public sector business, wrote in a blog post announcing the DDI.

While the emphasis initially will be on COVID-19, the initiative will also consider other infectious-disease diagnostic projects, and is open to researchers and organizations around the world.

The website for the Initiative noted funding would be provided through a combination of AWS in-kind credits and technical support, and the services eligible for said credits include AWS compute, storage, database, machine learning, artificial intelligence and analytics services, among others.

THE LARGER TREND

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to an outpouring of initiatives aimed at combating the global pandemic. For example, Lebanon's Berytech Fab Lab is offering up to a $10,000 grant to five heathtech startups working on a solution to respond to the crisis.

Meanwhile, technology giant Microsoft is stepping up to help the UK's National Health Service in its struggle against coronavirus, with the tech giant's Teams service being rolled out to all NHS staff in England and Scotland to enable greater communications, no matter where staff are.

ON THE RECORD

"The world needs more and more private-sector innovation to combat this pandemic," Steve Davis, a member of the World Health Organization's Digital Health Technical Advisory Group and a member of the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative's technical advisory group, said in a statement. "Amazon's commitments and participation are very welcome, particularly since the lack of significant next-generation diagnostic tools remains a large gap in most health systems."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Analytics, Cloud Computing, Population Health

More regional news

AI algorithm IDs abnormal chest X-rays from COVID-19 patients

AI algorithm IDs abnormal chest X-rays from COVID-19 patients

By
Bill Siwicki
March 23, 2020

Photo credit: Michele Fiani

Volunteers use 3D-printing to support Italian COVID-19 effort

By
Sophie Porter
March 23, 2020

Researchers used computer vision algorithm to detect changes in colon cancer cell appearance and organisation.

A new AI system has enabled the discovery of a novel role for ‘smell-sensing’ genes in colon cancer

By
Lisa Wells
March 23, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
AWS initiative to accelerate COVID-19 diagnostics, research

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

The vast promise – and major challenges – of healthcare AI
How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients
Mapping the future of healthcare in UAE

More Stories

HIMSSCast: "Building Connected Communities of Care...
Vietnam’s hospitals at the early stage of going smart

Credit: Bongkarn Thanyakij from Pexels

NHS staff to receive free access to Microsoft Teams and Locum’s Nest
Telemedicine during COVID-19: Benefits, limitations, burdens, adaptation
Telemedicine during COVID-19: Benefits, limitations, burdens, adaptation
IntelyCare launches free virtual nurse training for COVID-19
IntelyCare launches free virtual nurse training for COVID-19
COVID-19 challenges meeting Interoperability and Patient Access rule deadlines
COVID-19 challenges meeting Interoperability and Patient Access rule deadlines
Cyberattack on Czech hospital forces tech shutdown during coronavirus outbreak

Above: The University of Canberra Hospital complex. Credit: ACT Health

ACT Health goes live with Miya Precision at two hospitals