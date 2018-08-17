Australian digital health company partners with DoD on deployment readiness app

ResApp will partner with Lockheed Martin to join the US government’s "Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health" effort to develop audio-based machine learning algorithms using smartphone microphones.
By Lynne Minion
August 17, 2018
03:42 PM
Share
US military troops walking across airfield

Photo by Luke Sharrett, Getty Images

An Australian digital health company has signed a deal to join in the development of mobile applications that will help determine the mission-readiness of American military personnel.

Brisbane-based ResApp, which creates smartphone apps for the diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases, has announced a partnership with aerospace giant Lockheed Martin to join the US Government’s Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health effort.

The WASH program was established to determine the health of service personnel prior to deployment without relying on expensive and cumbersome medical equipment such as electrocardiographs.

ResApp will contribute its expertise in developing audio-based machine learning algorithms to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions using smartphone microphones.

“We are delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin to develop audio signatures and algorithms as key components in products to support the mission readiness and health of United States military personnel,” Tony Keating, ResApp Health’s CEO and managing director, said.

An initiative of the US’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which was established in response to the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik-1 – the world’s first satellite – to ensure the US avoids another “technological surprise”, the WASH program aims to extract physiological data obtained via mobile device sensors to help identify latent or developing health disorders.

Clinical studies are underway into ResApp’s diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and upper respiratory tract infections at leading hospitals in the US and Australia.

It is currently undergoing the double-blind stage of its Breathe Easy study at Joondalup Health Campus and Princess Margaret Hospital in Perth, with 681 paediatric patients taking part in an evaluation of the efficacy of the app for the diagnosis of childhood acute respiratory disease using cough sounds.

Results are expected this month before the company moves forward with regulatory submissions for Europe and Australia.

The SMARTCOUGH-C-2 study is also underway at Massachusetts General Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Texas Children’s Hospital in patients aged from 29 days to 12 years old who present with signs or symptoms of acute respiratory disease.

The US study follows last year’s SMARTCOUGH-C, which suffered a setback caused by “procedural anomalies”. SMARTCOUGH-C-2 has incorporated significant changes, including improved hospital staff training and an improved recording application that produces higher quality cough audio data.

The company hopes the results will form the basis of its de novo pre-market submission for ResAppDx in the United States.

In a week of gains, ResApp has also announced it has been granted an Australian patent for its cough-based “Method and Apparatus for Processing Patient Sounds,” protecting a key component of ResApp’s smartphone app for diagnosing acute respiratory disease until 2033. The digital health company has recently received a patent allowance in the US and has applications pending in Europe, Japan, China and South Korea.

Following news of ResApp’s deal with Lockheed Martin yesterday, ResApp shares rose 3.5c, or 19.4 percent, to 21.5c at 11:50 a.m. in morning trade on the ASX.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Government & Policy, Mobile
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

exterior of Johns Hopkins hospital building
Top Story
Johns Hopkins researchers use deep learning to combat pancreatic cancer

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

Exterior view of Augusta University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia

Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia. Credit: augustahealth.org

417,000 Augusta University Health patient records breached nearly one year ago
US military troops walking across airfield

Photo by Luke Sharrett, Getty Images

Australian digital health company partners with DoD on deployment readiness app
front entrance of St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon

St. Anthony Hospital slashes unnecessary ER use, opioid prescriptions
himss conference sign in las vegas
HIMSS19: New focused communities help personalize Global Conference
IT consultants talking at himss18
Digital transformation is changing IT consulting, Black Book says
Amazon sign inside Whole Foods store
Amazon’s data edge could reshape on-site clinics of the future
KLAS healthcare IT booth at HIMSS18
KLAS says Epic leading advanced analytics integration, others making progress
Optum booth at HIMSS17.
Optum secures a piece of $50B IT contract