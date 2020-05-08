Global Edition
Augusta University Health, Jvion launch tool help employers chart back-to-work plans

Georgia employers can use the AI-powered application to assess employees' risk for exposure and get tailored guidance for reopening strategies, and the tool could be scaled nationwide.
By Mike Miliard
May 08, 2020
05:06 PM

Jvion, which specializes in clinical artificial intelligence applications, is working with Augusta University Health System to build an AI-enabled assessment tool to help businesses in Georgia gain insights into when and how they could reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Billed as a first-of-its-kind tool, the online assessment could be scaled nationally for employers, health systems and government agencies, Jvion says.

The software combines self-reported employee information, aggregating data from to COVID-19 symptom questions which is fed through Jvion algorithms to show employees' exposure risk and help provide personalized guidance for back-to-work strategies.

The application was developed with help from physicians at Medical College of Georgia, and Jvion says it's been validated by teams of data scientists.

It was built using Jvion's CORE technology, which is used by hospitals to help reduce preventable harm incidents. Using CORE, anonymous clinical data from 30 million Americans is combined with social determinants of health data to develop a questionnaire for employers to distribute to their employees, according to the company.

Using that data, the AI tool is able to produce three different return-to-work assessments: cleared to return, medical clearance required or cannot return to work. Details are shared directly with those employees to maintain privacy, according to Jvion, and employers can also receive a de-identified report.

In March, Jvion released its new Social Determinants of Health system – which uses peer-reviewed analytics to detect socioeconomic barriers driving that could increase an individual’s health risk and spot opportunities for investment in community benefit programs and find gaps in care.

Healthcare IT News also recently reported on how several health systems are using data-driven decision making to plan their back-to-work strategies.

"What’s so unique about COVID is that it’s such a dynamic process for employees," said one healthcare leader. "There are great ways of categorizing where our employees are, like being tested to have it, suspected to have it or having it. Each employee will migrate from category to category over time. You need a technology platform for the data, and also the ability to maneuver the data as the situation changes for each employee."

"I know other business leaders join me in wanting to assure that we reopen in a manner that uses every tool at our disposal," said Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer in a statement. "We're proud to leverage Jvion's clinically-focused data science and the clinical expertise of our great physicians within the Medical College of Georgia to help keep higher-risk workers at home, ensure vulnerable employees remain out of harm's way, and provide assurance that workers can more fully participate without fear when they reenter the workplace."

"We all want things to return to normal, but we need to be extremely careful not to trigger a second wave of infections when businesses reopen," said Jvion CEO Jay Deady in a statement. "The Jvion CORE has demonstrated value in identifying individual and community level risks and will be a valuable tool for helping healthcare and other employers make that transition as safely as possible."

