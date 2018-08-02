athenahealth is not a cloud company, Greenlight's David Einhorn says

The hedge fund expert says activist investor Elliott Management doesn’t want to buy athenahealth but hopes its takeover bid comes to another end.
By Bernie Monegain
August 02, 2018
09:49 AM
Share
athenahealth EHR

David Einhorn of investment firm Greenlight Capital said this week that Elliott Management, which earlier this year bought some 9 percent of athenahealth and publicly said it wants to acquire the company, actually has a different end in mind. 

Einhorn added that athenahealth, long held as an example of cutting-edge cloud-based vendor in the EHR space, is not really a SaaS company. 

The comments come during the same week that athenahealth announced its revenue is up 10 percent and earnings tripled in a call with investors. 

“This quarter, an activist forced out the CEO and convinced the company to put itself up for sale,” Einhorn wrote in a letter outlining some of the reasons Greenlight had a difficult quarter. 

While Einhorn did not mention specific names, Elliott was vocal in early May when it issued a $6.5 takeover bid of athenahealth and suggested it could take the publicly-traded company private. Former GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt, who now serves as athenahealth’s executive chairman, has said multiple times that the board is considering options that include either a sale or continuing to operate as an independent organization. 

“Notably, the activist indicated that it would be willing to pay $160 a share and possibly much more pending due diligence,” Einhorn wrote. “Our take is that the activist has little interest in actually buying the company, but hopes someone else does.”

That might be a welcome thought to health IT professionals. In June, Healthcare IT News polled readers: Should athenahealth accept activist investor Elliott Management's $6.5 billion takeover bid? 

Nearly 75 of the 201 respondents answered in the negative, saying athenahealth should not sell -- and quite a few had choice words aimed at Elliott. 

In the meantime, however, existing athenahealth clients and other practices and ambulatory facilities considering switching electronic health records vendors are left wondering what the future holds for the company and how that impacts their own purchasing decisions in a market that analyst firms are saying is on the verge of consolidation. 

“The risk is that the other buyers realize athenahealth is not a SaaS company, but rather a business process outsourcer in a mature market that already cut costs to the bone last year in response to the activist,” Einhorn wrote. “The prospective buyers might also waver should they conclude that many of the best employees were personally loyal to the now deposed CEO.” 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

AI code for digital base for hospitals
Top Story
What hospitals need for successful AI: a digital base

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

CommonWell Health Alliance presentation slide at HIMSS18

CommonWell Health Alliance presentation at HIMSS18. Credit: Twitter

Carequality and CommonWell rollout bi-directional health information exchange
exterior view of Medical Offices of Manhattan, New York

Medical Offices of Manhattan

Physician builds own test results platform
doctors meeting and sharing data in a hospital
AMIA says draft federal data strategy will improve data sharing, analytics
doctor scans bottle with handheld scanner to monitor prescriptions
NIC launches new platform for drug monitoring programs
exterior view of Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Florida

Credit: Orlando Orthopaedic Center

Third-party vendor error exposes data of 19K patients for 2 months
athenahealth EHR
athenahealth is not a cloud company, Greenlight’s David Einhorn says
How Northwell's approach to data cleansing aims to improve care
Case Western Reserve develops app and sensors to help smokers quit
Case Western Reserve develops app and sensors to help smokers quit