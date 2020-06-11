Global Edition
Telehealth

Athenahealth launches new EHR-embedded telehealth tool

The cloud IT company said it developed the athenaTelehealth technology in response to a 3,400% uptick in telehealth visits across its customer network from mid-February to April.
By Kat Jercich
June 11, 2020
12:13 PM

Athenahealth announced this week that it had launched an embedded telehealth tool to allow practitioners to conduct virtual visits without having to download separate software or use another third-party app.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based cloud computing vendor said athenaTelehealth – which is free for its athenaOne electronic health record tool customers until September 30 – enables providers to more easily conduct HIPAA-compliant telehealth visits within practice workflows, from scheduling to patient messaging, video conferencing, simultaneous-encounter documentation and billing.

“I have been using athenaTelehealth exclusively in my family medicine practice for several weeks now,” said Dr. Dillon Miller, a Blue Ridge, Georgia-based physician, in a statement. “My patients and my staff understand telehealth is the future of patient care, and I am glad to see athenahealth has given us a product to facilitate this new standard of care."

WHY IT MATTERS

Practitioners around the country have seen skyrocketing telehealth appointment numbers since the start of COVID-19, and athenahealth says it's no exception. 

According to the company, "the athenahealth network saw a 3,400% overall increase in daily telehealth visits from mid-February to late April."

By directly integrating video conferencing within the athenaOne EHR, the company says it hopes to streamline patient and provider experience. 

"Users can simply access their telehealth consultations from any computer or mobile device with a modern web browser and integrated camera – no additional software or integration required," according to athenahealth. 

The company says athenaTelehealth "leverages existing patient communication channels, including email and text message based on patient preferences, and delivers telehealth instructions and a seamless patient experience."

Nurses can complete patient intake through the EHR and then initiate a so-called virtual handoff to practitioners.

In an athenaTelehealth demo video, a company representative explains that a physician has access to "the same array of documentation types available in a telehealth encounter as she would in a typical clinic-based exam." 

Given that patients may need the presence of medical interpreters, care team members, advocates or additional support, the tool allows up to four people to join consultations from any device with a camera. It is unclear whether patients without access to broadband, smartphones or other webcams can also seek care through athenaTelehealth.

THE LARGER TREND

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to necessitate social distancing throughout the country, a plethora of telemedicine vendors have stepped up to the plate, offering videoconferencing and remote patient-monitoring, among other options for care. 

At the same time, experts have warned of the potential security concerns with the telehealth explosion, especially given the speed at which many health systems have rolled out much larger telehealth deployments than they may have been used to.

"Any time you make a change to an IT environment, you have the potential to increase risk," said Andy Riley, executive director of security strategy at the managed-security-services vendor Nuspire. 

"When you introduce rapid change, that potential goes up rapidly," he said.

ON THE RECORD

"The ability to provide our patients with a telehealth platform that enables HIPAA compliance while in the encounter fully transformed our telemedicine service," said Deb Twardowski, a board-certified advanced nurse practitioner with Western Medical Associates. "Western Medical Associates has been an athenahealth client for 14 years, and we were overwhelmingly impressed with the company's rapid development of a telehealth solution to care for our patients during the pandemic."

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Telehealth, Workflow

More regional news

person hailing rideshare

Uber Health's non-emergency medical transportation platform addresses the social determinants

By
Mallory Hackett
June 11, 2020

Telehealth shows promise for fostering better doc-patient relationships

By
Mike Miliard
June 11, 2020

Montefiore uses predictive analytics to provide 'whole-person care'

By
Kat Jercich
June 11, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Athenahealth launches new EHR-embedded telehealth tool

Most Read

FCC announces first hospitals to win COVID-19 Telehealth Program funding
Amwell scores $194M, as telehealth business booms during coronavirus pandemic
Temporary hospitals are rife with cybersecurity vulnerabilities
NHS launch London 'COVID-19 Digital Staff Bank' platform
Atrium Health sees community health innovation coming from COVID-19 disruption
EHRs still posing big safety risks in many hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Sponsored by
Fortinet tackles healthcare cybersecurity
Telehealth expansion is one of COVID-19's silver linings
Using tech to manage COVID-19 resource allocation
How distance between leadership and direct care impacts patients

More Stories

Hartford Hospital entrance

Hartford Hospital.

Meditation app improves pain management at Hartford Hospital
Professional going over paperwork with a client, who reads a tablet
1 in 5 patients have found errors in visit notes
A smartphone displaying a pie chart
NSF funds software to safeguard patient data during COVID-19 research
Using tech to manage COVID-19 resource allocation
Senior patient talking to woman doctor.
Providence St. Joseph's taps video tool to help facilitate end of life discussions
A three-person security team
The cybersecurity framework organizations should follow to keep data safe
Kristin Myers, Mount Sinai Health CIO
Mount Sinai Health names new CIO
Nemours Children's Health System building, Orlando

Nemours Children's Health System, Orlando

Nemours is changing the way it sees data with new analytics tech