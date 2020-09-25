Global Edition
Government & Policy

ATA weighs in on proposed CMS Physician Fee Schedule rule

The American Telemedicine Association's comments focused on expanding telehealth access, changes to remote monitoring services, and the provision of telehealth in federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics.
By Kat Jercich
September 25, 2020
02:02 PM
Seema Verma

The American Telemedicine Association was among several groups this week that submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding the 2021 Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule.

The comments focused on three areas: expanding access to more telehealth services and providers, changes to remote patient monitoring services, and telehealth in federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics.   

"The ATA strongly supports increased access to telehealth services in the Medicare program to increase access to clinically and cost-effective care, particularly for our most vulnerable populations," said ATA CEO Ann Mond Johnson in a statement.   

WHY IT MATTERS  

Expanding telehealth services and providers has been generally supported across the political spectrum, and the ATA's comments are no exception.   

The proposed CMS rules would make permanent additions to the telehealth services list nine codes that were temporarily covered during the COVID-19 public health emergency; among other changes, the ATA supports adding these codes for group psychotherapy, neurobehavioral status exam, and evaluation and management.  

The ATA also supports reimbursement of audio-only services when clinically appropriate – which advocates have noted is vital for those who may not have access to broadband or technology.  

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage CMS to cover audio-only services more widely to ensure patients can maintain critical access to care in a time of social distancing," wrote ATA officials in their recommendations.   

The group also noted that some of CMS' attempts to clarify questions around remote patient monitoring may serve to instead disrupt current clinical practices. It argued that the proposed billing rules may be severely limiting for patients who use multiple devices for chronic conditions, such as patients with Type 2 diabetes who may need a glucometer and a weight scale.   

"While perhaps well-intentioned, CMS proposes new changes to remote patient monitoring codes that are not consistent with current practice," said Mond Johnson. "The ATA looks forward to working with the agency to solve these issues and ensure that this type of remote care is available to patients."  

The ATA also pointed out that federally qualified health centers and rural health centers are not listed in statute as telehealth providers for Medicare telehealth services, and supported permanently including them as such – and reimbursing them accordingly.  

"The ATA is working with Congress to add FQHCs and RHCs to statute and to ensure a fair permanent payment system, which is not currently reflected by the temporary payment created for the pandemic," said the ATA in the recommendations.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Telehealth reimbursement after the public health emergency has been a continued cause for debate, with groups offering a variety of potential solutions. MedPAC, for example, earlier this month raised the idea of reimbursing differently for some providers based on their participation in alternative payment models.  

Primary care providers in particular have pointed to the uncertainty around coverage as a hurdle, with Mathematica Senior Fellow Dr. Diane Rittenhouse telling Healthcare IT News that some clinicians were seeing patients at the start of the pandemic "essentially for free."  

"It's really an issue of not being able to survive if they're delivering care for free. If they don't get paid for it, if they don't get reimbursed for it, then how do they function?" said Rittenhouse.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Telehealth will be particularly effective in value-based care arrangements as it can produce better outcomes at lower cost," said Mond Johnson in a statement about the fee schedule. "The ATA appreciates CMS’ efforts to expand access to telemedicine."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Nurse wearing PPE and communications badge

A nurse wearing the hands-free communication badge underneath full personal protective equipment.

Hands-free voice tech helps Saratoga Hospital save PPE and ensure staff safety

By
Bill Siwicki
September 25, 2020
Interoperability API FHIR data exchange (abstract image of light pinpoints with line connections)

ONC awards $2.7M in new funding for interoperability innovation initiatives

By
Mike Miliard
September 25, 2020

Personalized support program for new dementia patients launched in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
September 25, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Nurse wearing PPE and communications badge

A nurse wearing the hands-free communication badge underneath full personal protective equipment.
Hands-free voice tech helps Saratoga Hospital save PPE and ensure staff safety

Most Read

Lessons from SARS
In times of crisis, are you 'data-minded' or 'numbers-minded'?
PatientKeeper, TechSpring to develop FHIR-based charge capture app for Cerner
Mayo Clinic uses $1M in FCC funds for connected devices to expand telehealth
Combating pandemics – A view across APAC
AMA & other med groups express 'dismay' at prospect of waivers made permanent

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

COVID-19 pandemic reveals lack of standardized, cohesive data
Ginsburg's death throws future of ACA into question; femtech companies call out Facebook
Dr. Pam Hoffman
COVID-19 accelerates Yale New Haven's telehealth plan
Need for real-world data expected to grow due to pandemic

More Stories

Cybersecurity breach weak link

Third-party vendor are often weak links when it comes cyber vulnerabilities, even as nearly a third of IT and infosec pros say they lack visibility into the security practices of outside partners.

Third-party security risk is substantial – and many providers' readiness is substandard
Dr. Eric J. Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine
How NEJM is innovating, sharing knowledge during COVID-19
Epic sign
Epic users at some Wisconsin providers to get EHR-embedded SDOH tool
Clinician enters social determinant of health data, SDOH, into EHR
A new health IT discipline: Social informatics
Microsoft logo

(Jeenah Moon, Getty Images)

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will be generally available October 30
A telemedicine session via laptop
Analytics and outreach key to telehealth success at Southwestern Health Resources
Nurses feeling burnout symptoms, but EHRs not a major factor, says KLAS
Nurses feeling burnout symptoms, but EHRs not a major factor, says KLAS
HIMSS seeks reviewers for HIMSS21 education sessions