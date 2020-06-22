Global Edition
Telehealth

ATA CEO: 'Technology can be used to reimagine experiences'

During the virtual opening-keynote of ATA2020, Ann Mond Johnson pointed to telehealth's essential role in furthering health equity.
By Kat Jercich
June 22, 2020
12:13 PM

During the opening keynote of the 2020 American Telemedicine Association conference, ATA CEO Ann Mond Johnson pointed to the transformative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on telehealth.

"This health emergency has launched telehealth" to new heights, Johnson said. 

Given the social distancing measures that necessitated a limitation on in-person care, "consumers realized telehealth wasn't just a matter of convenience: It can be a matter of life and death," Johnson continued.

The fact that ATA2020 could be moved to a virtual format, Johnson noted, speaks to the reality that "technology can be used to reimagine experiences."

In response to the pandemic, there's been a rise in the accessibility and use of both asynchronous and synchronous care, as well as in remote-monitoring technologies, said Johnson, who noted that mental telehealthcare is particularly useful, especially for the many Americans "who have felt the mental toll of this period."

Overall, Johnson said, "We've seen an incredible response by our members on the front lines."

However, she added, telehealth must be leveraged to address the inequities in U.S. society that the coronavirus pandemic has made even clearer.

For example, Johnson noted that in her home state of Illinois, Black residents accounted for about 40% of coronavirus deaths as of mid-April – despite making up 15% of the population. 

"In a country like this, this is wrong and it's inexcusable," she said. Others, including Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., have said that any telehealth advancements must include the needs of underserved people.

Going forward, ATA has launched a campaign on both the federal and state level to make many of the temporary telehealth expansion changes permanent. 

Johnson said the organization was heartened by signals this past week from members of the Senate HELP Committee in favor of enshrining the originating site rule and the expansion of Medicare- and Medicaid-reimbursable telehealth services.

But that won't be enough, said Johnson.

"We need to demonstrate that we've won the hearts and minds of clinicians and consumers," she explained. "With research and stories, we need to assure the world that telehealth is health."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

A new COVID-19 wave is coming – how can health systems prepare?

By
Kat Jercich
June 22, 2020
Tech optimization: Boosting revenue cycle management

Tech optimization: Boosting revenue cycle management

By
Bill Siwicki
June 22, 2020

COVID-19 tracing apps in Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway spark privacy concerns

By
Ahmed El Sherif
June 22, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Tech optimization: Boosting revenue cycle management
Tech optimization: Boosting revenue cycle management

Most Read

A guide to pop health IT vendors and SDOH tools
LiveChat, Infermedica debut free chatbot for COVID-19 risk assessment
Phoenix Children’s makes rapid telehealth shift amid COVID-19
FDA issues emergency use authorization for COVID-19 predictive screening tool
COVID-19: Acknowledging the need to adopt digital health in New Zealand
Atrium Health sees community health innovation coming from COVID-19 disruption

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Traveling the last mile of the long, bumpy road to interoperability
Vaccine for COVID-19 may be on the way; Senate weighs future of telehealth
Using AI to cut down demands of COVID-19
How Israel's largest healthcare organization puts innovation to work

More Stories

Vaccine for COVID-19 may be on the way; Senate weighs future of telehealth

(Top row: left to right) Paolo Locatelli, Politecnico in Milan, Diego Conforti, Trento Province Health Department, Davide Brunelli, Fondazione Poliambulanza Istituo Ospedaliero, (2nd row: left to right) Nevio Bescariol, Trento Province health department, Roberto Poeta, GVM Care & Research, Valter Gomarasca, Fondazione Poliambulanza Istituo Ospedaliero, (3rd row: left to right: Sergio Pillon, CIRM, Saverio Iacopino, GVM Care & Research,  Angelo Meloni, Fondazione Poliambulanza Istituo Ospedaliero, and Giuseppe Vetrugno, Università Cattolica Sacro Cuore (no photo)

COVID-19: 'The digital spring' facing Italy
Using AI to cut down demands of COVID-19
Empowering care teams at Malaysia’s BSC & OMSMC
FDA issues emergency use authorization for COVID-19 predictive screening tool
AdventHealth taps Virtustream to move Epic EHR to the cloud
Big data analytics in healthcare: Opportunities and obstacles
Big data analytics in healthcare: Opportunities and obstacles
Apervita unveils tool to aid hospitals with interoperability requirements