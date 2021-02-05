Global Edition
The Diverse Roles of AI & ML

Astrata, UPMC's newest spinoff, puts NLP to work for quality improvement

Its cloud-based natural language processing technology can help health insurers mine unstructured clinical data to track accountable care with HEDIS measures.
By Mike Miliard
February 05, 2021
11:21 AM

UPMC Enterprises announced this week the launch of Astrata, the newest company incubated in UPMC Enterprises, the Pittsburgh health system's innovation and commercialization wing.

WHY IT MATTERS
Astrata uses advanced analytics and artificial intelligence – natural language processing, especially – to help health insurers to more efficiently analyze unstructured clinical notes.

UPMC says the goal of Astrata is to help the insurance industry better make use of measured quality improvement programs as the push toward value-based care continues.

Data scientists at the new company use cloud-based NLP to build tools that enable payers to gain better understanding from unstructured EHR data – paving the way toward more accurate assessments of quality and population health measurements against the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set.

For many key HEDIS measures, UPMC notes, healthcare organizations are only able to determine quality rates manually, and only once at the end of the year.

Astrata's technology – built and validated in partnership with the 3.9 million member UPMC Health Plan – can enable year-round monitoring and quality improvement efforts at scale.

"Traditionally, health insurers use claims information to evaluate health care quality against HEDIS measures," said Dr. Rebecca Jacobson, president of Astrata. A wealth of additional information is available in medical charts, but it goes uncaptured because the process to extract it is labor-intensive, expensive and unscalable to entire populations."

THE LARGER TREND
The new spinoff is also piloting a real-time NLP monitoring platform with UPMC and its health plan, officials say. Its initial focus will be on a specific HEDIS measure that identifies older women with bone fractures who've not yet received appropriate imaging and intervention for osteoporosis.

Identifying candidates for screenings such as these is often delayed significantly because it relies on claims data. But Astrata's NLP tools could read clinical notes and identify plan members in need of intervention much earlier.

A UPMC pilot that started before the pandemic showed UPMC Health Plan members signing up for screenings at higher rates after the implementation of Astrata's technology – possibly because it allowed plan representatives to contact members more quickly.

Astrata, which aims increase its workforce by 30% over the coming year, joins a wide array of other spinoffs incubated at UPMC over recent years, including telehealth startup Abridge, LTPAC-focused Curavi (which merged this past year with two other companies to form Arkos Health) and Via Oncology, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2018.

UPMC also continues its work with the Pittsburgh Health Data Alliance, building innovative new machine models for an array of clinical use cases.

ON THE RECORD

"Over the last two years, UPMC Health Plan abstractors found they can work up to 38 times faster with the implementation of Astrata's NLP-assisted tools," said Diane Holder, president and CEO of UPMC Health Plan. "This partnership facilitates a more rapid and accurate flow of thorough, meaningful data between our quality team and our providers."

"As a 40-hospital health system serving millions of patients across three states, UPMC is always looking for ways to work with our providers and UPMC Health Plan to elevate the quality of care our patients receive," added Tami Minnier, chief quality officer at UPMC. "Our work with Astrata to date is only the beginning of understanding how NLP can help us achieve this goal."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

The Diverse Roles of AI & ML

Machine learning applications are proliferating and improving, and this month we'll explore the many ways they're being put to work.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Claims Processing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

Runner with smart device

Contributed: When fitness data becomes research data, your privacy may be at risk

By
Luca Foschini, Jennifer Goldsack, Andrea Continella and Yu-Xiang Wang
February 05, 2021
KardiaMobil 6L in use

AliveCor updates its ECG software to determine three additional heart conditions

By
Dave Muoio
February 05, 2021
An iPhone 12 pro in an Apple store

(Image by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

iPhone 12 magnets could deactivate implantable cardiac devices

By
Kat Jercich
February 05, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Doctors gather at a computer

Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images
How to prepare for the next health crisis? Epic, Teladoc and others have ideas

Most Read

Huawei & Siriraj Hospital sign MoU to establish 5G powered smart platform for medical services
Top 10 Healthcare IT News stories of 2020
UAE’s Medcare wins “Best Use of Digital in Healthcare”
NHSX identifies international approach to AI for healthcare
CEO's perspective: Cybersecurity is a strategic imperative
The power of actionable insights in the era of big (patient) data

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Population Health
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
Google Cloud rolls out vaccine distribution tool; feds plan on more doses; breach at Montefiore
Vivify CEO Eric Rock and Kat Jercich
The 'pivotal moment' for value-based care has arrived
InsightRX CEO Sirj Goswami
It's time to move from one-size-fits-all to personalized drug dosing
Sponsored by
CyberMDX's Amir Vashkover and Philips Healthcare's David Franklin
Why hospitals need ongoing monitoring of evolving threats

More Stories

Los Angeles pictured from above
Pandemic spotlights utility of HIEs for population health, cost savings
Welcome to New Hampshire sign

"Welcome to New Hampshire, Lebanon, New Hampshire" by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

New Hampshire lawmakers push to roll back telehealth coverage
InsightRX CEO Sirj Goswami
It's time to move from one-size-fits-all to personalized drug dosing
StrideCare headquarters Dallas

StrideCare headquarters in Dallas

StrideCare drops 10 EHR systems and unifies Texas-wide practices with athenahealth
A doctor in the ICU
FDA issues landmark clearance to AI-driven ICU predictive tool
Kaiser Permanente sign and logo on building
Kaiser Permanente inks multiyear cloud deal with Microsoft, Accenture
NHS Digital, Crown Commercial Services
Twelve suppliers selected for Digital Capability for Health framework
CyberMDX's Amir Vashkover and Philips Healthcare's David Franklin
Why hospitals need ongoing monitoring of evolving threats