ASIA
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Vietnam announces nationwide EHR expansion

The digital health record system has been piloted in Hanoi and the Thua Thien-Hue Province.
By Adam Ang
October 07, 2024
01:57 AM

Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images

The Vietnamese government is now extending the implementation of its electronic health record system across the country.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who heads the National Committee for Digital Transformation, made this announcement at the start of this month, according to state media

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Vietnam piloted the digitalisation of patient medical records in hospitals in 2019. Until last year, EHRs were issued in major hospitals across cities and provinces. In the next four years, the government will progressively roll out EHRs to all hospitals and health facilities in the country. 

The latest announcement by the prime minister followed the recent pilot of the government-developed EHR platform in the capital city of Hanoi and the province of Thua Thien-Hue. The implementation of the FHIR-based platform was approved last year. 

To date, over 32 million health records have been digitised, based on data from the Ministry of Public Security. About 14 million people have their EHRs integrated into the e-identification app, VNeID. The government seeks to save as much as $45 million in implementing the EHR system, doing away from paper records. 

Accelerating the digital transformation of the health system, the prime minister said, aligns with the national resolution to proactively participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. One way to do this is through acquiring resources from international partners. Lately, the government has secured partnerships on digital health transformation with Microsoft and the Swinburne University of Technology in Australia.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy

More regional news

Heads of Kakao Healthcare and NAVER Healthcare Lab at HIMSS24 APAC

Beyond the clinic: How Korean IT giants spur digital health evolution

By
Hannah Nwaozuzu
October 07, 2024
Dr Shankar Sridharan of Great Ormond Street Hospital speaking

Is perfection necessary for AI in healthcare?

By
Hannah Nwaozuzu
October 03, 2024
Hospital leaders in a panel discussion

The future of AI is what healthcare organisations make it

By
Hannah Nwaozuzu
October 03, 2024
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Hal Wolf of HIMSS, Samsung Medical Center's Dr Poong-Lyul Rhee, and Dr Kyung-Hwan Kim of Seoul National University Hospital
Evolution of digital health on full display at HIMSS24 APAC

Most Read

FDA seeks to advance health equity for medical devices
Get closer to your sustainability goals with IT asset disposal
Proposed new Medicare billing codes could boost digital mental health treatment
NZ pulls national telehealth funding
HIS glitch forces Malaysian hospital to go manual
Accenture bags $200M more to support Australian aged care IT reform

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Interoperability

Video

Albert Marinez at the Cleveland Clinic Chief_AI in Healthcare Forum 2024
With AI tools, tailoring them to the right use case matters
Mark Polyak at Ipsos_AI in Healthcare Forum 2024
As healthcare AI proliferates, patients are 'confused,' research shows
Hal Wolf at HIMSS_HIMSS24 APAC
APAC emphasises on digital workforce, analytics
Zachary Arose at the Dayton VA Medical Center_AI in Healthcare Forum 2024
VA's use of AI hold lessons for private sector health systems

More Stories

Hand on keyboard
OCR fines Providence $240,000 in ransomware case
Mark Polyak at Ipsos_AI in Healthcare Forum 2024
As healthcare AI proliferates, patients are 'confused,' research shows
Hal Wolf at HIMSS_HIMSS24 APAC
APAC emphasises on digital workforce, analytics
Zachary Arose at the Dayton VA Medical Center_AI in Healthcare Forum 2024
VA's use of AI hold lessons for private sector health systems
Dr Shankar Sridharan of Great Ormond Street Hospital speaking
Is perfection necessary for AI in healthcare?
Hospital leaders in a panel discussion
The future of AI is what healthcare organisations make it
Hal Wolf of HIMSS, Samsung Medical Center's Dr Poong-Lyul Rhee, and Dr Kyung-Hwan Kim of Seoul National University Hospital
Evolution of digital health on full display at HIMSS24...
Doctors meeting with laptops and other doctor on a screen
Three key strategies for managing healthcare's distributed workforces