Tariff support for health IT launched in South Korea following Trump's tariff and more briefs

Also, Johnson & Johnson MedTech is launching AI-powered lung cancer screening clinics in India.
By Adam Ang
May 08, 2025
09:12 PM

Korean government launches tariff support for medtech companies

The South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute have launched a tariff support centre to help medical device companies navigate recent trade challenges.

The Biohealth Industry Tariff Support Center, established on 25 April, aims to assist companies in the industry, including medical AI developers, in dealing with the impacts of the new tariff measures of their biggest market, the United States, as well as strengthening their long-term trade risk management capabilities.

"With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the trade policy of the US – the world’s largest market for the biohealth sector – Korean pharmaceutical, medical device, and cosmetics exporters are experiencing heightened anxiety and tension. Through the support centre, we will actively engage with companies on the ground and coordinate a whole-of-government effort to minimise damages and deliver a swift, comprehensive response," said Jung Eunyoung, MOHW director-general for Health Industry Policy.

Qure.ai to power Johnson & Johnson MedTech's lung cancer screening clinics in India

Johnson & Johnson MedTech has teamed up with Qure.ai to launch AI-powered lung cancer screening clinics across hospitals in India. 

Their strategic partnership will see diagnostic hubs utilise AI to detect incidental pulmonary nodules. Based on a press release, Qure.ai's technology will be deployed across 30 sites. 

"In India, where access to advanced healthcare facilities is often limited, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, patients face significant challenges in receiving timely and effective diagnosis, which further delays access to treatment," noted Anuj Virmani, managing director of Johnson & Johnson MedTech India. 

Mount Elizabeth Hospital enhances patient experience with AI

Private hospital Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore has introduced a new patient web application powered by AI. 

The new app utilises AI to allow inpatients to request in-room amenities. It also features augmented reality to help them navigate the app. 

Additionally, a separate finder app was also launched that helps visitors and outpatients find their way around the hospital. 

These new applications add to initiatives enhancing patient experience in the 300-bed hospital. Last year, Mount Elizabeth Hospital introduced a multi-language television channel. 

