Spotting opportunities to accelerate Malaysia's digital health transformation

A trained surgeon and public health leader, this upcoming HIMSS25 APAC speaker has helped bridge public-private partnerships for digital transformation in healthcare.
By Adam Ang
June 09, 2025
04:38 AM

Jeremy Lim, co-founder and CEO, AMILI

Emphasising the important regulatory function of governments can help push the agenda to further digitalise health systems. 

Jeremy Lim, co-founder and CEO of Singapore-based microbiome insights company AMILI, has always advocated this. He is set to share his experience in bridging public-private partnerships for national-scale digital health transformation and exploring opportunities to accelerate this at the upcoming HIMSS25 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Conference next month, July. 

A trained surgeon and public health professional in the United Kingdom and the United States, Lim advises a number of health technology companies and consults on healthcare management and financing for the Singaporean government, as well as global organisations such as the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and World Health Organization.

He was also a founding partner of global consultancy firm Oliver Wyman’s Asia health and life sciences practice.

Meanwhile, Lim is an adjunct associate professor at both the National University of Singapore and Monash University Malaysia.

Healthcare IT News caught up with Lim to know more about his advisory work around digital health transformation and what attendees of HIMSS25 APAC can expect from his session. 

Q. Jeremy, can you tell us something about yourself that not many people know about? 

A. I was Singapore General Hospital's chief medical planner for the first Singapore F1 Night Race. Quite an experience looking at F1 "under the hood" (pardon the pun) and working out the medical model at nighttime.

Q. Beyond AMILI, can you talk about some of the work that you are currently involved in? 

A. I'm also the founding president of the Precision Public Health Asia Society. Simply put, the Society's mission is to enable policymakers, providers, payers, and other stakeholders to use data and technology to make public health better, both in insights generation and action. 

Q. What motivates you in your work around health policy and reform? 

A. I'm reminded constantly of the old Lexus car tagline: "The relentless pursuit of a better way." Healthcare is so broken and the needs so great that we really have to do better. 52% of the world still lacks access to essential health services, and we can and have to do much better. Technology will be critical in this, and I hope to contribute in tiny ways to realising the potential of technology to make a difference.

Q. Malaysia is embarking on the digital transformation of its healthcare sector – what do you think will be crucial to set the country up for success? 

A. The government’s role is vital here not only for the needed enlightened regulatory approach but also as the largest user of a digital health ecosystem, and importantly, as a cheerleader for this much-needed transformation.

Q. What can attendees of our conference expect to take away from your session? 

A. Have fun, be provoked into thinking differently, and hopefully be inspired to go make good things happen.

_

Join the conversations around the future direction of digital health and AI-enabled health systems transformation with Jeremy Lim and other leaders and changemakers at HIMSS25 APAC from 16 to 18 July. Pre-register your interest here.

Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Population Health

