ASIA
Artificial Intelligence

Singapore looks at applying agentic AI in healthcare

Meanwhile, a platform for the secure testing of generative AI has been made available to health professionals.
By Adam Ang
May 25, 2025
11:53 PM

Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images

Synapxe, Singapore's national health tech agency, is set to announce new digital healthcare applications, solutions, and partnerships following significant government investment. 

In October, the Ministry of Health announced SG$200 million ($150 million) funding over five years to implement new AI technologies as part of a "centralised push" to scale their integration into system-wide, national healthcare system projects.

The government, in particular, intends to promote the uptake of generative AI tools to "automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as documentation and summarisation of medical records." It aims to roll out a genAI-powered solution for automating the update of health records by the end of 2025. 

In support, Synapxe launched a genAI learning repository, GenAIus Hub, and the Synapxe Tandem, which provides prompt templates for exploring and testing genAI applications at scale. 

"We understand that not all healthcare professionals are comfortable using some of these technologies, especially in the newer fields like AI, largely due to a lack of familiarity or confidence in using these tools. To address this, Synapxe seeks to support public healthcare institutions by equipping them with the knowledge and the platforms to enable them to tap into AI and its tools more easily in their work," Andy Ta, Synapxe chief data officer and director of Data Analytics and AI, told Healthcare IT News

Moreover, the agency is also hosting competitions that encourage healthcare practitioners to utilise genAI applications in real-life use cases and upskill in operationalising large language models through a gamified approach. 

Beyond genAI, which generates new content based on learned patterns, Singapore is also exploring the potential application of agentic AI in healthcare. 

"One area of particular interest in the coming years is the use of agentic AI, which has the potential to revolutionise healthcare by performing tasks autonomously with decision-making capabilities and goal-directed behaviour," Ta shared. 

"This innovative approach allows AI systems to adapt to new situations and interact dynamically with their environment. By exploring agentic AI, we aim to enhance decision-making processes, improve coordination, and ultimately achieve better outcomes across large-scale healthcare systems," he explained.

THE LARGER TREND

Over the past two years, Synapxe launched platforms and programs promoting the adoption and integration of AI. 

One of these is AimSG, an open, vendor-neutral platform providing hospitals and primary care centres with access to a range of medical imaging AI models that can be hot-swapped and deployed quickly. Among models, Lunit's chest X-ray solution has been piloted at Changi General Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, and the National Health Group Polyclinics

A cloud-based platform, HEALIX, went live last year, allowing users to safely conduct analytics projects and quickly access comprehensive data for developing AI models.

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Decision Support, Government & Policy

More regional news

Frank Koo, Founder, Nextplay

Human-centred healthcare leadership in the age of AI

By
Adam Ang
May 26, 2025
An NTUH researcher demonstrating their new pancreatic cancer detection AI tool

National Taiwan University Hospital fully deploys pancreatic cancer imaging AI

By
Adam Ang
May 26, 2025
National Heart Centre Singapore's CVS.ai researchers

National Heart Centre Singapore unveils AI for rapid coronary artery disease prediction

By
Adam Ang
May 26, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

A doctor reviewing a patient's file on a digital tablet
Singapore looks at applying agentic AI in healthcare

Most Read

Wise Hospice Options uses AI to reduce e-prescribe time from 20 seconds to 2
National security leaders: Combating cyber threats from China takes collaboration
11 NZ primary health organisations sign up to National Primary Care Dashboard
Australia to integrate digital health education into university degrees
Only 18% of healthcare organizations ready for AI, HIMSS Market Insights study reveals
HHS to reduce workforce by 20K jobs in major agency-wide restructure

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Julie Luengas, Stony Brook Medicine_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
A vibrant, engaged nursing community is built on volunteering
Anurag Mehta, Omega Healthcare_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Human oversight is essential as AI automates workflows
Hal Wolf, HIMSS_Dubai skyline Photo by SHansche/iStock/Getty Images Plus
HIMSS expands its reach across EMEA
Dr. Roosevelt De Los Santos, Trinity Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Promoting digital health transformation for improved global health outcomes

More Stories

A doctor checking electronic records on a digital tablet
Budget 2025: NZ’s scant funding for digital
Hal Wolf, HIMSS_Dubai skyline Photo by SHansche/iStock/Getty Images Plus
HIMSS expands its reach across EMEA
Dr. Roosevelt De Los Santos, Trinity Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Promoting digital health transformation for improved global health outcomes
Todd Liu of Griffin Health on radiology AI
At Griffin Health, AI helps point out patients that clinicians should screen for cancer
Vaishali Kamat, GE HealthCare_Footage and scan image courtesy of GE HealthCare
How guided ultrasound is advancing heart health
AI chip
NVIDIA GPU marketplace bridges chip supply and AI demand
Vaishali Kamat, GE HealthCare_Footage and scan image courtesy of GE HealthCare
Google launches MedGemma for healthcare app developers
Dr. Maheshwara Rao Appannan, Malaysia's Ministry of Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Malaysian digital health transformation boosted by HIMSS Changemaker