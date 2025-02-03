India targets to sequence 10 million genomes

The Ministry of Science and Technology in India has set an ambitious target of sequencing around 10 million genomes representing the diversity of the country's local population.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, made this announcement alongside the launch of the Indian Genomic Dataset. The project grants public and global access to 10,000 whole genome samples for research.

"This data set will serve as a critical resource for genomics research, contributing to advancements in personalised healthcare and medicine," he said.

THE LARGER TREND

The genomic dataset is part of projects under GenomeIndia, led by the Department of Biotechnology, which seeks to create a comprehensive database representing India's genetic diversity and catalyse innovations in areas such as mRNA-based vaccines, protein manufacturing, and genetic disorder treatments.

The ministry mentions planning to partner with big health institutions such as Tata Memorial Hospital to meet its grand target for sequencing population-level genomes.

Besides announcing the launch of the 10,000-genomic dataset, Dr Singh also unveiled the Framework for Exchange of Data Protocols, which ensures that country-specific genomic data will be shared in a "transparent, fair, and responsible manner." These protocols are under the Biotech-PRIDE Guidelines, launched in 2021, which facilitate and enable the sharing of local biological knowledge, information and data.

Access to the Indian Genomic Dataset can be made through the national life science repository Indian Biological Data Centre. Launched in 2022, the data centre was also established under the Biotech-PRIDE Guidelines to archive all life science data generated from publicly-funded research.

Over the past two years, India has been forming population-wide health and medical datasets, enabling precision medicine and becoming less reliant on data overseas. This initiative is bannered by the Indian Council of Medical Research, India's peak body for biomedical research, which is working with the Indian Institute of Science and the AI & Robotics Technology Park.

In September last year, India's first cancer multiomics database was launched. The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas is a public-private national project providing open access to cancer datasets featuring annotated data on DNA, RNA, and protein profiles of patients, along with their treatment histories and outcomes.