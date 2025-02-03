ASIA
Precision Medicine

India targets to sequence 10 million genomes

It recently launched the Indian Genomic Dataset, which currently has 10,000 sequenced genomes from the local population.
By Adam Ang
February 03, 2025
06:29 AM

Photo: Sam Edwards/Getty Images

The Ministry of Science and Technology in India has set an ambitious target of sequencing around 10 million genomes representing the diversity of the country's local population. 

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, made this announcement alongside the launch of the Indian Genomic Dataset. The project grants public and global access to 10,000 whole genome samples for research. 

"This data set will serve as a critical resource for genomics research, contributing to advancements in personalised healthcare and medicine," he said. 

THE LARGER TREND

The genomic dataset is part of projects under GenomeIndia, led by the Department of Biotechnology, which seeks to create a comprehensive database representing India's genetic diversity and catalyse innovations in areas such as mRNA-based vaccines, protein manufacturing, and genetic disorder treatments. 

The ministry mentions planning to partner with big health institutions such as Tata Memorial Hospital to meet its grand target for sequencing population-level genomes. 

Besides announcing the launch of the 10,000-genomic dataset, Dr Singh also unveiled the Framework for Exchange of Data Protocols, which ensures that country-specific genomic data will be shared in a "transparent, fair, and responsible manner." These protocols are under the Biotech-PRIDE Guidelines, launched in 2021, which facilitate and enable the sharing of local biological knowledge, information and data.

Access to the Indian Genomic Dataset can be made through the national life science repository Indian Biological Data Centre. Launched in 2022, the data centre was also established under the Biotech-PRIDE Guidelines to archive all life science data generated from publicly-funded research.

Over the past two years, India has been forming population-wide health and medical datasets, enabling precision medicine and becoming less reliant on data overseas. This initiative is bannered by the Indian Council of Medical Research, India's peak body for biomedical research, which is working with the Indian Institute of Science and the AI & Robotics Technology Park. 

In September last year, India's first cancer multiomics database was launched. The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas is a public-private national project providing open access to cancer datasets featuring annotated data on DNA, RNA, and protein profiles of patients, along with their treatment histories and outcomes.

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Population Health, Precision Medicine

More regional news

A lab scientist reviewing data in a digital tablet

Medical data space launched in China's Greater Bay Area

By
Adam Ang
February 03, 2025
Opening of the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine at The Apollo University

Apollo Hospitals launches digital health research centre and more briefs

By
Adam Ang
January 30, 2025
The HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 validation team at Institut Jantung Negara

Heart Hospital in Malaysia scores country’s first EMRAM validation

By
Adam Ang
January 21, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

A doctor reviewing a paper patient record
India targets to sequence 10 million genomes

Most Read

Scores join in Congressional appeals to extend telehealth flexibilities
Indonesia reports first robotic cardiac surgery and more briefs
Roundup: AI partnerships aim to advance cardiac radiology, gynecology, more
Digital pharmacy ordering enabled in Victoria and more briefs
How Mayo Clinic is using real-world data to advance precision medicine
Ouma Health, Marani Health team up for maternity care in underserved areas

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Imaging

Video

Lily Liu at Western Health_HIMSS24 APAC
Setting up EMRs at an Australian public health service
Van Steel at LBMC_Doctor using a laptop with digital icons Photo by The best photo for all/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Why is healthcare data so prized by cybercrooks?
Rachele Watts, Joel Bond and Evgeny Shekhtman at Providence Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
How Agile work processes are working for Providence
Ty Greenhalgh and Mike Powers_HIMSS25 preview__Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Health system alignment on IoT device security

More Stories

A doctor reviewing a paper patient record
India targets to sequence 10 million genomes
A lab scientist reviewing data in a digital tablet
Medical data space launched in China's Greater Bay...
Nurses reviewing a patient's record on a digital tablet
Key strategies for maximising the benefits of shared...
Glenn Wasson of UVA Health on AI
How to properly evaluate AI technologies? UVA Health analytics leader has answers
Doctor on laptop
AI Roundup: Ambient recording for emergencies and more EHR enhancements
RFK Jr. testifies Thursday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
RFK Jr.: Senators want definitive answers on vaccines, autism and Medicaid
Ty Greenhalgh and Mike Powers_HIMSS25 preview__Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Health system alignment on IoT device security
Opening of the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine at The Apollo University
Apollo Hospitals launches digital health research centre...