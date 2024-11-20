ASIA
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

All private hospitals in Singapore to connect to national EMR

The Ministry of Health has secured their commitment to integrate patient data with the national EHR starting next year.
By Adam Ang
November 20, 2024
09:21 PM

Photo: laflor/Getty Images

The Ministry of Health Singapore has announced that all nine private hospitals in the country have committed to sharing patient health information with the National Electronic Health Record system. 

They will be working with Synapxe, which manages the NEHR, to get their hospital management systems prepared for integration by next year, according to a media statement.  

WHY IT MATTERS

"This will enable healthcare data sharing across Singapore’s public and private healthcare sectors, to facilitate better continuity of care for patients," the MOH explained.

As part of integration requirements, the private hospitals are expected to conduct frequent and timely software and system updates, report cybersecurity incidents and data breaches, and train staff in cyber-hygiene.

In 2010, a SG$32 million ($20 million) multi-year contract was awarded to Accenture to develop and implement the NEHR. Introduced in 2011, the system has received and consolidated health summaries from various healthcare institutions and national registries into one record. These include patient demographics, allergies, clinical diagnoses, medication history, radiology reports, laboratory investigations and discharge summaries. 

To date, all public healthcare settings in Singapore, including hospitals, polyclinics, and specialty centres, are connected to the NEHR. In the private sector, at least 15% – including GP clinics – have been authorised to access and share health information with the system as of October last year. 

THE LARGER TREND

Singapore has yet to mandate all hospitals and other healthcare settings to share health information with the NEHR. The proposed Health Information Bill, which is targeted to be passed in Parliament next year, pushes for this mandate to help realise the full benefit of a centralised data system in clinical decision-making and patient safety. It also proposes a framework to govern the safe collection, access, use and sharing of health information across the healthcare ecosystem.

Meanwhile, another EMR project, the Next-Generation EMR, is being developed and implemented by Synapxe to consolidate health and hospital data across the National University Health System and National Healthcare Group clusters. Launched in 2020, this system differs from the NEHR as it records the entire patient journey, from admission to discharge and follow-ups, and covers both medical and administrative data.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE)

More regional news

HKUST Provost professor Guo Yike presenting their new health LLMs

Hong Kong university to test four genAI models in hospitals

By
Adam Ang
November 10, 2024
A doctor in a virtual consultation with a patient

China to pilot standards for virtual primary care

By
Adam Ang
November 10, 2024
Team behind SNUBH's HIMSS Stage 6 AMAM validation

Seoul National University Bundang Hospital bags Stage 6 AMAM

By
Adam Ang
October 28, 2024
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Nurses review a patient record on a digital tablet
All private hospitals in Singapore to connect to national EMR

Most Read

What Loper Bright and the end of Chevron deference mean for HHS
Particle Health files antitrust suit against Epic
India to harness ABDM data to develop public AI
South Korea to digitise medical image exchange system
ASTP intros 2024 draft Federal FHIR Action Plan
VA must strengthen controls addressing EHR performance

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

David Miles at Oklahoma Heart Hospital_Part 2_Doctor holding health icon Photo by Tippapatt/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Switching from Cerner to Epic? Meet a CIO who made it out alive
David Miles at Oklahoma Heart Hospital_Part 1_Doctor holding health icon Photo by Tippapatt/iStock/Getty Images Plus
The CIO of an all-digital hospital walks readers through its successes
Dr Alice Sutedjo Lisa at SMC Telogorejo Hospital_HIMSS24 APAC
Assisting the elderly in digital care
Dr. Benoit Desjardins of the University of Montreal
Cyberattacks are becoming more widespread, and more disruptive

More Stories

Agency cybersecurity infosec illustrated by many colored streams harnessed by a lock
OIG again deems HHS' infosec program ineffective
Joanna Lucas, RN, of St. Luke's University Health Network
Case and referral management technology gets big results for St. Luke's
Dr. Benoit Desjardins of the University of Montreal
Cyberattacks are becoming more widespread, and more disruptive
Northwestern Medicine
Northwestern Medicine announces international healthcare collaboration
BJ Schaknowski of symplr
Too many IT systems with limited alignment impacts care quality
Doctor in scrubs using computer
Tenet to deploy AI platform across its physician network
Healthcare CIO with other healthcare executives
Health system CIOs' strategic responsibilities continue to evolve
George Pappas at Intraprise Health_Digital shield and lock Photo by da-kuk/Getty Images
Tighter cyber mandates hold New York providers to higher security standards