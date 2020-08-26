Thomson Medical Center taps NetSfere's secure messaging platform to enhance internal communication

NetSfere, a secure enterprise messaging service and collaboration platform from Chicago-headquartered messaging and mobility solutions company Infinite Convergence Solutions, announced its partnership with Thomson Medical Pte Ltd (TMPL), a leading private healthcare group headquartered in Singapore, to implement its enterprise-grade secure messaging platform for internal communication and collaboration.

TMPL operates Thomson Medical Center (TMC), a 190-bed private hospital in Singapore with more than 40 years of medical expertise in obstetrics, gynecology and pediatrics. TMC is the first private hospital in Singapore to make NetSfere’s secure, HIPAA and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant messaging service available to its employees and healthcare workers to protect privacy of patient data and also enhance internal communications among its care and administrative teams.

THE LARGER TREND

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

According to a research report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), secure messaging in healthcare is set to become a billion-dollar market by 2029 with an expected Compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

In January this year, State, Territory and Commonwealth Governments in Australia released a joint statement in support of new standards for secure messaging, stating that the standards will be mandatory in future procurement for applicable systems, Healthcare IT News reported.

ON THE RECORD

“As we embrace a digital-first era in healthcare, patients continue to place great value on the trust in healthcare providers to deliver proper care and manage their data securely,” said Ms. Cynthia Goh, Deputy Director, Management Information Systems at Thomson Medical.

“NetSfere’s efficient and secure enterprise-class platform has met our data privacy requirements, supporting secure communications and effective collaboration that will empower our healthcare workers to generate successful clinical outcomes for all patients who have entrusted their care and wellbeing to us.”

“We’re pleased to work with Thomson Medical to help it establish a precedent of secure healthcare messaging in Singapore,” said Chee Leng Loy, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Middle East regions for Infinite Convergence. “NetSfere’s end-to-end encryption provides the security a hospital needs to protect its patients information, as compared to consumer-grade apps that we’ve seen compromise sensitive data and regulatory policies time and time again because they are not secure and compliant.”