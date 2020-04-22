TeamViewer to offer remote assistance app for healthcare providers in Australia during coronavirus pandemic

Germany-founded global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer announced that it is offering its TeamViewer Pilot app to all Australian healthcare organizations for free during the coronavirus pandemic. The app is a fast, easy-to-use solution for remote assistance, powered by augmented reality (AR) and will enable Australian healthcare workers to support one another virtually via smartphones, tablets or smart glasses from anywhere at any time.

WHY IT MATTERS

Australian healthcare workers can use one-to-one TeamViewer Pilot connections to share interactive video streaming and AR annotations to solve problems fast when they cannot be in the same place at the same time. Pilot sessions can also be recorded and shared with others to intuitively explain how to solve similar issues. Remote technical or medical experts can help one another with step-by-step guidance on how to use hospital equipment or devices, as well as collaborate with healthcare staff for on-the-job training or second opinions.

Key use cases for TeamViewer Pilot include real time knowledge transfer and fast remote support for hospitals and medical facilities. For real time knowledge transfer, senior physicians or on-call remote specialists can share their medical knowledge and expertise with new interns, junior staff or other colleagues working at hospitals, guiding them on-the-job using secure live video streaming from smartphones, tablets, smart glasses and wearables.

In terms of fast remote support for healthcare and medical facilities, the app can help minimize risks and provide the fastest support services possible to keep hospital equipment up and running, remote experts can guide on-site personnel or junior field medical engineers through medical equipment installations and setups, or even provide on-demand help to manage and fix hospital devices and machines.

The TeamViewer Pilot mobile app is available to download by anyone at Google Play or the Apple App Store on their tablet or smart phone. All TeamViewer Pilot remote sessions are secured by end-to-end 256-bit encryption. Certifications and Compliance include: SOC2, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001:2015 and GDPR. More details on the free licenses can be found here.

ON THE RECORD

“Healthcare workers are asking for remote solutions when they can’t physically be in multiple places, or if it’s too dangerous to travel to multiple facilities,” said Oliver Steil, CEO at TeamViewer. “Australia’s front-line healthcare workers are spread thin right now and at TeamViewer, we want to do everything we can to help those helping us the most during the crisis.”