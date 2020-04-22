Asia Pacific
Mobile

TeamViewer to offer remote assistance app for healthcare providers in Australia during coronavirus pandemic

Key use cases for TeamViewer Pilot include real time knowledge transfer and fast remote support for hospitals and medical facilities.
By Dean Koh
April 22, 2020
12:07 AM

Germany-founded global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer announced that it is offering its TeamViewer Pilot app to all Australian healthcare organizations for free during the coronavirus pandemic. The app is a fast, easy-to-use solution for remote assistance, powered by augmented reality (AR) and will enable Australian healthcare workers to support one another virtually via smartphones, tablets or smart glasses from anywhere at any time.

WHY IT MATTERS

Australian healthcare workers can use one-to-one TeamViewer Pilot connections to share interactive video streaming and AR annotations to solve problems fast when they cannot be in the same place at the same time. Pilot sessions can also be recorded and shared with others to intuitively explain how to solve similar issues. Remote technical or medical experts can help one another with step-by-step guidance on how to use hospital equipment or devices, as well as collaborate with healthcare staff for on-the-job training or second opinions.

Key use cases for TeamViewer Pilot include real time knowledge transfer and fast remote support for hospitals and medical facilities. For real time knowledge transfer, senior physicians or on-call remote specialists can share their medical knowledge and expertise with new interns, junior staff or other colleagues working at hospitals, guiding them on-the-job using secure live video streaming from smartphones, tablets, smart glasses and wearables.

In terms of fast remote support for healthcare and medical facilities, the app can help minimize risks and provide the fastest support services possible to keep hospital equipment up and running, remote experts can guide on-site personnel or junior field medical engineers through medical equipment installations and setups, or even provide on-demand help to manage and fix hospital devices and machines.

The TeamViewer Pilot mobile app is available to download by anyone at Google Play or the Apple App Store on their tablet or smart phone. All TeamViewer Pilot remote sessions are secured by end-to-end 256-bit encryption. Certifications and Compliance include: SOC2, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001:2015 and GDPR. More details on the free licenses can be found here

ON THE RECORD

“Healthcare workers are asking for remote solutions when they can’t physically be in multiple places, or if it’s too dangerous to travel to multiple facilities,” said Oliver Steil, CEO at TeamViewer. “Australia’s front-line healthcare workers are spread thin right now and at TeamViewer, we want to do everything we can to help those helping us the most during the crisis.”

Topics: 
Mobile, Workforce

More regional news

Lessons from Taiwan’s Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in tackling COVID-19

By
Dean Koh
April 20, 2020

A screengrab of the COVID-19 tracker.

Philippines’ DOH launches new COVID-19 tracker

By
Dean Koh
April 17, 2020

AIA Thailand partners with True Digital Group and Samitivej to launch Virtual COVID-19 Clinic

By
Dean Koh
April 09, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Photo: Dean Koh
Redesigning health systems for better aged care

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Telehealth
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Video

Using Fitbit data to track influenza-like illness in real time
Improving population care using social determinants of health
Coronavirus emphasizes need for interoperability
Using precision medicine for better decision support, outcomes

More Stories

VA, DoD launch bidirectional EHR sharing with community providers

Credit: Brian McGowan 

The impact of COVID-19 on health tech adoption in the UK
COVID-19 and digital transformation

Credit: Causaly

University College London and Causaly to partner on COVID-19 research
Microsoft Chatbot
Microsoft chatbot helps COVID-19 survivors determine if eligible to donate plasma
Addressing social determinants of health with data interoperability

Credit: Iotics

'Using data to support the entire COVID-19 response ecosystem'
The pandemic brought Gastro Health’s business to a halt – telehealth saved the day

Gastro Health, Miami, Florida.

The pandemic brought Gastro Health’s business to a halt – telehealth saved the day