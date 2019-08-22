Taipei Veterans General Hospital to create Taiwan’s first fully digitalised pathology department

Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TPVGH), a national first-class medical centre and a teaching hospital located in Beitou, Taipei, will utilise the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to transform its pathology tissue examination to digital diagnostics, the Dutch health technology giant announced yesterday. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution allows tissue samples to be remotely viewed within a virtual pathology network across hospital locations, thereby helping TPVGH to establish Taiwan’s first fully digitalised pathology department.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Using the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution with the Ultra-Fast Scanner (UFS), TPVGH will now be able to digitise tissue samples so that pathologists can review, interpret, analyse, and share digital images. The Image Management System (IMS) that is part of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution allows them to instantly consult colleagues or conveniently present images during multi-disciplinary team meetings, without the need to physically transport pathology slides or tissue samples.

In addition to clinical use, the digital images will be stored in image repositories and used to teach pathology students, or used for medical research, including cancer research.

THE LARGER TREND

Last month, South Korea’s Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital introduced a digital pathology system that aids in the diagnosis of cancer, also utilising the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, Healthcare IT News reported.

ON THE RECORD

“Philips Taiwan continues to help Taiwan in realising intelligent and advanced healthcare solutions,” said Richard Hu, General Manager of Philips Taiwan in a statement. “Digitalising pathology so that tissue samples can be viewed remotely, wherever they are needed, will not only enhance laboratory efficiency and quality but also improve patient safety.”