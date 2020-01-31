Asia Pacific
Artificial Intelligence

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Exscientia achieve breakthrough in AI drug discovery

The entire project was five times faster than typical discovery, a huge milestone in how AI will change healthcare and in validating its role in speeding up drug discovery.
By Dean Koh
January 31, 2020
03:08 AM

Japanese giant Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Oxford-headquartered AI-driven drug discovery company Exscientia yesterday announced that they have created a new compound which is in the process of entering human clinical trials in Japan. This is the first time a new precision engineered drug generated by AI is entering Phase 1 human clinical trials. The trial aims to measure the efficacy of the drug for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). 

WHY IT MATTERS

According to Exscientia, developing a single drug is around $1.75B and discovery makes up a third of that cost. This entire project was five times faster than typical discovery – it took 12 months, vs. the typical five years, with the candidate compound found within 350 synthesized compounds vs. the typical 2500 compounds. 

WHAT HAPPENED

The drug, which is named DSP-1181, was created through the joint research by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Exscientia. The former provided its experience and knowledge in monoamine GPCR drug discovery and the latter applied its Centaur Chemist AI platform for drug discovery.

THE LARGER TREND

MIT's School of Engineering and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company are also working together to drive innovation and application of AI applications for healthcare and drug development, HealthcareITNews recently reported. Last December, French AI startup Iktos and skin-health focused pharmaceutical company Almirall announced a research collaboration in AI for new drug design. 

ON THE RECORD

"We are very excited with the results of the joint research that resulted in the development of candidate compounds in a very short time. Exscientia's sophisticated AI drug discovery technologies combined with our company’s deep experience in monoamine GPCR drug discovery, allowed us to work synergistically, delivering a highly successful outcome. We will continue to work hard to make this clinical study a success so that it may deliver new benefits to patients as soon as possible," said Toru Kimura, Board of Directors, Senior Executive Officer and Senior Executive Research Director of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma in a statement. 

Andrew Hopkins, CEO of Exscientia, said: "We believe that this entry of DSP-1181, created using AI, into clinical studies is a key milestone in drug discovery. This project’s rapid success was through strong alignment of the integrated knowledge and experiences in chemistry and pharmacology on monoamine GPCR drug discovery at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma with our AI technologies. We are proud that our AI drug discovery platform Centaur Chemist has contributed to generate DSP-1181 and look forward to its progression as a treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder."

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence

More regional news

Above image: Medical staff at the Samsung Medical Center wear sync cams during a surgical procedure. Credit: KT

KT and Samsung Medical Center to develop 5G medical service

By
Dean Koh
January 21, 2020

Secure messaging standards to be mandatory in Australia

By
Dean Koh
January 20, 2020

Researchers discover unmet needs in Thai diabetes care

By
Dean Koh
January 19, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Above image: Medical staff at the Samsung Medical Center wear sync cams during a surgical procedure. Credit: KT
KT and Samsung Medical Center to develop 5G medical service

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
IBM Watson head leaves role amid struggles, declining revenue
Google hires Geisinger CEO to chart healthcare strategy
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Quality and Safety
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Workflow
Compliance & Legal

Video

Customizing patient care
Patients getting more involved in pharma R&D
Growing need for value creation in healthcare
AI's role in paradigm shift from the digital to conceptual age

More Stories

Tech optimization: Keeping financial IT humming
Tech optimization: Keeping financial IT humming
Allscripts' Practice Fusion admits to illegal kickbacks from opioid maker, agrees to $145M settlement
Meditech to debut nursing system extension and professional services division at HIMSS20
Meditech to debut nursing system extension and professional services division at HIMSS20
AI's role in paradigm shift from the digital to conceptual age
Epic continues campaign for changes to forthcoming ONC info blocking rules
IoT security and the psychology of supplier apathy
How providers, patients are benefiting from EHR improvements
New German Digital Healthcare Act – What’s in it for the patient?