South Korea’s SNUH extends partnership with Synase to expand access to precision medicine

Syapse, a company accelerating precision medicine through insights derived from its global health system network, and Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) in South Korea announced that they have extended their partnership with a new multi-year agreement. As part of their partnership, SNUH and Syapse will collaboratively work towards building South Korea’s first real-world data sharing network for leading precision oncology hospitals in the region.

The Syapse and SNUH collaboration began in January 2018 and has focused on scaling the delivery of precision medicine insights through the integration and curation of clinical, molecular testing and outcomes data collected in information systems including electronic health records (EHRs). SNUH serves more than 8,000 cancer patients per year across 16 Cancer Specialty Centres, 10 Multidisciplinary Cancer Treatment Centres, and a Cancer Clinical Trials Centre.

THE LARGER TREND

According to an article by Nature Research, SNUH has been designated as a Korea Research Driven Hospital, a Ministry of Health and Welfare project to promote world-class research and development in key fields. Since 2014, SNUH has run the cancer and inflammation and metabolism units, proving its effectiveness through clinical research. Currently, SNUH has developed five panels targeting lung cancer, haematology cancer, pan-cancer, brain glioma and paediatric brain tumours.

The hospital is also leading efforts to standardise South Korea’s clinical data, in cooperation with both government and industry.

ON THE RECORD

“We are very pleased to enter into this expanded multi-year agreement with Syapse focused on accelerating the practice of precision medicine,” said Kyung Hwan Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Information Officer at Seoul National University Hospital in a statement.

“We are proud of the progress we have made together and look forward to continuing our efforts with Syapse to develop the leading precision medicine platform in South Korea and the Asia Pacific region.”

“As a pioneer in cancer care and technology, SNUH is an important global leader in precision medicine and we are honored to expand our collaboration focused on delivering better outcomes for cancer patients in South Korea,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO, Syapse.

“Together we will work to build a precision medicine data sharing network in the region that will provide the high-quality real-world data and insights required to support hospitals in delivering the most informed personalised care to every cancer patient.”