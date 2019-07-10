Singapore's first private ambulance-booking app launched

Charges for booking an ambulance via the Speedoc app will range from S$120-S$170, depending on timing, location and day.
By Dean Koh
July 10, 2019
02:53 AM

Above: Screenshots of the Speedoc app.

Singapore-founded house call doctor app Speedoc and private ambulance operator Comfort Ambulance announced a partnership that allows Speedoc users to hire Comfort’s fleet of 25 ambulances for transport to more than 100 healthcare institutions across Singapore directly through their app.

Since September 2018, Speedoc has been a participant of the Ministry of Health’s regulatory sandbox – Licensing Experimentation and Adaptation Programme (LEAP), which allows the safe development of new and innovative healthcare models to be piloted in a controlled environment.

HOW IT WORKS

Charges for booking an ambulance via the Speedoc app will range from S$120-S$170, depending on timing, location and day. Additional charges for services such as the use of oxygen therapy or stretchers will also be clearly listed in the app for users.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced that it will stop dispatching ambulances for non-emergencies from April 1 onward, so as to better focus on life-threatening cases. According to SCDF’s latest statistics, non-emergency and false alarm calls made up 9.6% (17,954 calls) of all emergency medical service (EMS) calls in 2018. This means that on average, SCDF responded to around 50 non-emergency and false alarm calls each day.

Users who need a private ambulance can now either contact over 20 operators individually or call the 1777 hotline, but waiting times can take as long as two hours compared with around 30 minutes with the app, according to Speedoc.

Speedoc is currently working with other ambulance operators to get more of them on board the app.

Topics: 
Mobile
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
The potential of healthcare tech

Most Read

Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Top 5 security threats in healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Blockchain can be a game-changer in healthcare
Taking X-Road to secure cross-border data exchange
Leveraging technology to improve population health
Sponsored by
Making patient-powered healthcare work

More Stories

Making patient-powered healthcare work

Credit: Philips Korea

Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital introduces new digital pathology system
How Dubai Health Authority is advancing patient matching
Healthcare industry adds close to 35,000 jobs in June

ONC's Jon White (left) and Steve Posnack

Jon White departs ONC, Steve Posnack to take over as Deputy National Coordinator
Getting patients more engaged in their own care
Cardiac device combines three monitors in one, gains efficiencies for cardiologists
Cardiac device combines three monitors in one, gains efficiencies for cardiologists
Microsoft, Providence St. Joseph partner on long-term cloud innovation project
Microsoft, Providence St. Joseph partner on long-term cloud innovation project