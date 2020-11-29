Asia Pacific
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Singapore’s NTFGH gets successfully revalidated for EMRAM Stage 7

The revalidation was done over three days, along with the successful EMRAM Stage 6 revalidation of the co-located Jurong Community Hospital.
By Dean Koh
November 29, 2020
09:01 PM

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), a 700-bed hospital located in Jurong East in Singapore under the National University Health System (NUHS) cluster, has recently successfully revalidated their EMRAM Stage 7 achievement by HIMSS.

The EMRAM, or Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model, is an international quality standard that recognizes the use of technology, data and analytics to support the delivery of high-quality inpatient care.

Notably, this is the first revalidation conducted virtually in the APAC region since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. NTFGH is also the first facility in Singapore to be revalidated at Stage 7 under the revised EMRAM criteria, which was updated in 2018. 

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The revalidation was done over three days, along with the successful EMRAM Stage 6 revalidation of the co-located Jurong Community Hospital, 400-bed community hospital which offers post-acute and rehabilitative care.

THE LARGER PICTURE

NTFGH was the first facility in Singapore to achieve EMRAM Stage 7 back in 2016 – it had already achieved EMRAM Stage 6 in late 2015, just two months after the hospital officially opened. Last year, Thailand’s Princ Paknampo Hospital became the first hospital in the country to achieve EMRAM Stage 7, Healthcare IT News reported

WHY IT MATTERS

In 2016, the 30-day readmission rate of NTFGH was 13.2%, which was significantly higher than the national average of 10.5% among the public hospitals in Singapore. A multidisciplinary team of clinicians and other care providers who supported case management and community operations were assembled to tackle the problem of high readmissions. 

A risk score for real-time prediction of readmissions for hospitalized patients was developed using machine-learning models and deployed in its Electronic Medical Records (EMR) in 2017. Systematic prompts of high-risk patients in the EMR enabled healthcare workers to have a greater degree of prioritization on intervening patients in need. With the implementation of this risk score and targeted interventions on high-risk patients, the overall 30-day readmission rate of NTFGH significantly improved from 15.0% in April 2017 to 12.0% in February 2020 (p < 0.01).

ON THE RECORD

“The HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 process validates the hard work we have put into making our EMR a safe and efficient system for delivery of care, leveraging our data in a positive cycle of improvement. The feedback from the HIMSS validators are equally valuable as it points management to the areas of improvement, since staying in one place is the same as going backwards,” said Dr Gamaliel Tan, Group CMIO, NUHS.

John Rayner, Regional Director EMEA, HIMSS, said: “It was my absolute pleasure to revalidate NTFGH at EMRAM Stage 7 and Jurong Community Hospital at Stage 6. To maintain 'whole organization' commitment over several years is a real challenge – these two hospitals have achieved just that. It is now time to step back and applaud the whole organization as every member of staff has played a part in the process of transformation.”

Topics: 
Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety

More regional news

Raffles Medical Group launches first app-based COVID-19 testing booking service in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
November 17, 2020

Indonesia’s KPCPEN to accelerate preparation of COVID-19 vaccine through local partnerships

By
Dean Koh
November 16, 2020

Columbia Asia Hospital group taps on DoctorOnCall to provide telehealth services for patients

By
Dean Koh
October 30, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Columbia Asia Hospital group taps on DoctorOnCall to provide telehealth services for patients

Most Read

Franciscan Health uses inpatient and ambulatory telehealth, closing gaps in care
So you've been hit with a ransomware attack. What now?
Mount Sinai researchers using Apple Watch to study COVID-19 stress
Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6
Machine learning-based CDS can accurately intercept Rx errors, study finds
How one hospital is using meds management tech to navigate COVID-19

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Drex DeFord
How hospitals should prepare for surge in ransomware attacks
Sponsored by
Sibu Siddique, VP of Digital Transformation and Customer Success at GE Digital
Future healthcare will have the patient at the center
David Berridge, deputy chief medical officer at The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
COVID-19 reveals gaps, lack of standards in supply chain
Sponsored by
Steven Matarelli, senior clinical executive at Vocera Communications
Digital strategies must be interoperable, scalable

More Stories

Singapore’s NTFGH gets successfully revalidated for EMRAM Stage 7
Digital Transformation

Top row - left to right: Dr Don Rucker, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), HHS Office of the Secretary, US, Tim Kelsey, SVP - Analytics, HIMSS, Australia and Dr Ahmed Balkhair, Saudi Arabia’s Digital Transformation Advisor, Ministry of Health. 

Bottom row: Dr Anne Snowdon, Director of Clinical Research - Analytics, HIMSS, Canada.

Saudi Arabia seeks global collaboration to develop digital maturity
Malaffi, COVID-19

Credit: Malaffi CEO, Atif Al Braiki

Data sharing provides critical advantage for Abu Dhabi healthcare
disruptive innovation, Middle East, Nordics

Left to right: Dr Taghreed Justinia, regional director IT services, Technology & Health Informatics, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Dr Fadi Al-Buhairan, deputy CEO, Saudi Post Co. and Bogi Eliasen, futurist, CIFS.  

Driving innovative care with a healthy dose of disruption
Workforce, HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East
Middle East 2.0 - Empowering workforce development in digital healthcare
AI research, Alan Turing Institute
UK Government give £20M funding boost to AI research
Superdrug, Pharmaceuticals, Superdrug
Roundup: Pharmaceutical strategy for Europe announced, expansion of paediatric surgery in Malawi and more briefs
EMR, InterSystems

Credit: InterSystems

Saudi Arabia’s IMC to adopt InterSystems TrakCare