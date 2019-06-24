Severance Hospital & MediBloc sign MoU to build blockchain-based medical information platform

Both parties will also cooperate actively by jointly utilising their facilities, human resources, and cooperation networks.
By Dean Koh
June 24, 2019
02:02 AM
Credit: Severance Hospital/MediBloc

Severance Hospital, one of the oldest and biggest university hospitals in South Korea, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean startup MediBloc to build a blockchain-based medical information platform. 

Based on the MoU, MediBloc will build the medical information platform, an insurance claims billing platform and a medical data forgery detection system to facilitate the sharing of medical information via individuals. Severance Hospital plans to establish a certificate document issuance system and e-card issuance system for patients. Both parties will also cooperate actively by jointly utilising their facilities, human resources, and cooperation networks.

THE LARGER TREND

Last November, Korea’s Myongji Hospital signed an agreement with BICube to co-develop a blockchain-based medical information exchange. Both parties plan to commercialise the blockchain-based service by 2019. In December 2018, Massachusetts General Hospital in the US announced that it will be working with MediBloc on a three-year blockchain pilot to co-develop new methods for security and interoperability, with a focus on patient engagement.

ON THE RECORD

“We are delighted to build a patient-centred platform with MediBloc, which is leading the blockchain-based medical information platform,” said Lee Byung-seok, General Director, Severance Hospital in a statement.

“By working with MediBloc, we will be able to provide personalised medicine and digital healthcare to patients at Severance Hospital through the establishment of an integrated medical information system.”

“We will continue our comprehensive consultation for building a platform with Severance Hospital, which is recognised for its excellent medical team and service,” said Allen Kho, Co-CEO, MediBloc. 

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement
