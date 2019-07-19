Ping An Good Doctor to develop 'internet hospital' model with 50 hospitals in China

Chinese healthcare ecosystem platform Ping An Good Doctor has reached strategic cooperation with nearly 50 hospitals across China, including the Aviation General Hospital of China Medical University, Sichuan Second Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, and the Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, to jointly develop a new “internet hospital” model, the company recently announced.

DEVELOPMENTS LEADING TO THE INTERNET HOSPITAL MODEL

Since 2018, the Chinese State Council and the National Health Commission have issued policies such as the Opinions on Promoting the Development of “Internet + Healthcare” and Measures for the Administration of Internet Hospitals (for Trial Implementation), among other policies, pursuant to which, permission is granted for the development of internet hospitals by relying on medical institutions, application of internet technology for provision of safe and proper medical services, launch of online follow-up consultation for some common diseases and chronic diseases, and launch of online medication prescription for some common diseases and chronic diseases. As such, clear regulation and guidance have been provided with regard to the development of internet hospitals.

Last month, the State Council issued the 2019 Major Task List on Deepening the Medical and Healthcare System Reform, which clearly indicates that the National Healthcare Security Administration shall by the end of September 2019 complete the drafting of the policy document regarding fees and charges of internet diagnosis and treatment and medical insurance payment.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT

The “Hospital Cloud” system of Ping An Good Doctor will be connected to the HIS system of cooperative hospitals to form the three-in-one internet hospital management platform featuring online diagnosis platform, prescription sharing platform and health management platform.

This new “internet hospital” model can help hospitals resolve such problems as absence in outpatient appointments, overcome geographical constraints, and expand the scope of hospital service. In addition, internet hospitals will also serve as a data integration and sharing platform to facilitate information exchange and real-time sharing among entities, forming a full-fledged, closed-loop system combining online and offline medical services.

THE LARGER TREND

Since the start of this year, Ping An Good Doctor has been partnering with different companies such as China Everbright Bank and Wyeth to provide more value to their clients and to build their ecosystem outside of the traditional healthcare domain. Developing the internet hospital model with local hospitals has the enormous potential of reducing data/information silos – something that has plagued healthcare providers all over the world. The integration of healthcare data, if done correctly, will give both Ping An Good Doctor and the partner hospitals the opportunity to provide a better quality of care for patients/clients, particularly for those outside Tier 1 cities.

ON THE RECORD

“The uniform management platform to be developed by both parties could achieve a seamless connection between patients, hospitals, internet hospitals and supply chains, providing patients with integrated healthcare services such as online follow-up consultation, prescription circulation, drug delivery and chronic disease management, etc.” a Ping An Good Doctor spokesperson said in a statement.