New My Health Record eLearning course launched for better engagement with clinical radiologists

The Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) announced the launch of a new education resource which is aimed to help clinical radiologists and other members of an individual’s healthcare team to develop a comprehensive understanding of My Health Record and how to navigate the system.

ADHA is working with the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) to launch the My Health Record Continuing Professional Development (CPD) modules for clinical radiologists and imaging practices.

WHY IT MATTERS

According to the latest statistics from January 2020 by ADHA, 43% of pathology and diagnostic imaging practices are connected to my Health Record. Over 2019 the Agency’s focus was on GPs and pharmacists as primary healthcare providers and to date 90% are registered and over 70% are now actively using My Health Record.

The Agency is working closely with other key healthcare provider groups such as clinical radiologists, to increase use of My Health Record so that both consumers and healthcare providers can view this important health information.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

The five modules of the My Health Record eLearning course cover:

1. Introduction to the system – how to navigate key features and functionalities, how to explain the benefits and how usage can complement local record-keeping to improve patient health

2. Clinical documents and patient-entered information – outlines the types of clinical information found in the system and how each might help inform a decision on clinical care

3. Viewing and uploading to the system – the basic principles for viewing, amending and uploading information and the clinical significance of uploading high quality data

4. Privacy, security and consent – outlines obligations for maintaining patient privacy and the security practices needed to meet them, available security features, the patient consent process and how they relate to the use of My Health Record

5. Supporting patient use of My Health Record – how patients can manage the privacy and security of their record, how to address patient concerns, how patients can cancel their record and what happens with the contents

The training resource is available here and will be open for use by all staff working in diagnostic imaging practices.

THE LARGER TREND

Just earlier this month, Victoria-based Melbourne Pathology became the latest pathology provider to upload reports to My Health Record, HealthcareITNews reported. As of December 2019, there are 22.68 million My Health Records in Australia, of which 12.99 million records have information in them.

ON THE RECORD

“I would like to thank the College executive team for their leadership in developing this education resource.

Including My Health Record into professional development programs shows that healthcare professionals are embracing digital tools and valuing ongoing professional development to help them make the most of data when providing healthcare. These CPD programs demonstrate that the My Health Record and digital tools more generally are becoming a routine part of delivering care in our complex health system.

Working with medical colleges and other health professional organizations to develop capabilities to deliver better health and care outcomes is a priority for the Agency,” said Bettina McMahon, Interim CEO of ADHA in a statement.