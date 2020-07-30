MOH deploys Biofourmis’ remote monitoring platform for COVID-19 patients in Singapore

Biofourmis, a developer of digital therapeutics aimed at personalized care, announced that its Biovitals Sentinel platform has been deployed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore to remotely monitor COVID-19-positive patients. This is to aid in early detection of deterioration and to enable clinicians and nurse teams to intervene early.

The company’s Biovitals Sentinel solution is powered by their AI-powered Biovitals platform. Its 24/7 remote monitoring technology and analytics can provide clinicians with real-time vital signs and symptoms for early identification of any physiological changes that could indicate deterioration, and to enable earlier interventions for better outcomes.

MOH has set up community care facilities (CCFs) to care for COVID-19 patients who are clinically well and no longer require acute care, and newly confirmed cases with mild symptoms that do not require hospital care. Biofourmis worked with MOH and the healthcare providers at the CCF at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria and several Swab Isolation Facilities (SIFs)—where patients awaiting swab results are isolated—to demonstrate the use of Biovitals Sentinel.

The onsite medical teams at the CCFs and SIFs are able to access and monitor patients' trending and real-time vital sign readings remotely using the Biovitals Sentinel dashboard. They are alerted on their mobile phones to any significant physiological changes and early signs of deterioration that might require early medical attention and intervention.

Biofourmis worked with MOH to configure the Biovitals Sentinel kits, which comprise the Everion biosensor, clinicians' dashboard and smartphone pre-loaded with the Biovitals Sentinel patient-facing app. This included making the patient-facing app available in six different languages to cater to different patient profiles, setting critical thresholds for alerts to notify abnormalities in key monitoring vital signs and customizing the dashboards for ease of remote monitoring.

THE LARGER TREND

Biofourmis’ Sentinel solution was also deployed in a remote-monitoring and disease-surveillance program in Hong Kong involving patients with diagnosed or suspected novel cases of COVID-19 in March 2020, Healthcare IT News reported.

As of 30 July, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore stands at 51,809 with a total of 27 related deaths, according to official numbers by MOH.

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Chugai recently partnered with Biofourmis to develop a digital solution for the objective assessment of pain associated with endometriosis. Affecting one out of 10 women in their 20s to 40s, endometriosis is the repeated proliferation and shedding of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, accompanied by dysmenorrhea (pain with menstruation) and chronic lower abdominal pain.

ON THE RECORD

“The data and knowledge we have gained and continue to gather in other countries using Biovitals Sentinel are certain to help Singapore—and we will also gain new knowledge as part of this project as well. It is a privilege to know our technology can help these patients achieve better outcomes while also protecting frontline healthcare workers from unnecessary exposure while they deliver optimal care,” said Kuldeep Singh Rajput, founder and CEO of Biofourmis.