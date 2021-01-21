Asia Pacific
Telehealth

Malaysia’s Sunway Medical Center launches Telemedicine Command Center

The center operates on a 24 x 7 basis, and patients can either call in, email or reach out through social media platforms.
By Dean Koh
January 21, 2021
01:19 AM

Credit: Sunway Medical Center

Sunway Medical Center, a private healthcare provider under Malaysia’s Sunway conglomerate company, has launched a Command Center for Telemedicine Services in early 2021, the private tertiary hospital recently announced. The Command Center is located at the main hospital at Sunway City in Kuala Lumpur. Sunway also has a medical center in Velocity in KL and in the neighboring country of Singapore.

WHAT IT DOES

The first phase of the Telemedicine Command Center provides first level healthcare advisory services to patients. The center operates on a 24 x 7 basis, and patients can either call in, email or reach out through social media platforms i.e., Facebook and WhatsApp. 

Once the enquiry is received, the attending nurse or medical officer will provide advice or make recommendations to consult a specialist at Sunway Medical Center. If the patient agrees, the team can also assist in making an appointment with the respective consultant.

Future plans include connecting the Telemedicine Command Center to other hospitals, universities, or other world-class research centers for medical related education programs. Major medical related discussions, meetings and conferences can also take place digitally for education and consultation purposes.  

THE LARGER TREND

Private healthcare groups in the region have stepped up their telemedicine service offerings, especially given the ongoing current COVID-19 pandemic with examples including the Columbia Hospital Group and IHH Healthcare

Given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and growing clusters in Malaysia as well as the upcoming Movement Control Order (MCO) across the country, telemedicine will continue to play an essential role in providing remote care for patients. 

ON THE RECORD

“In April 2020, the UK’s Royal College of general practitioners reported that doctors were seeing just 7% of their patients face-to-face, compared with 80% in 2019, proving that the demand for telemedicine is growing significantly. Even countries closer to home such as Indonesia and Thailand have adopted telemedicine to reach patients. With social distancing becoming the new norm, we foresee this trend increasing exponentially. On our end, we will continue enhancing our Telemedicine Command Center to keep up with this growth,” said Dr Seow Vei Ken, Medical Director, Sunway Medical Center.

Bryan Lin Boon Diann, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Medical Center said, “We believe that necessity is the mother of innovation and as the healthcare industry evolves, we too must move in tandem to meet these growing needs. The needs of our local and regional patients and customers have encouraged us to set up this Command Center. And we pride the credibility of our Telemedicine Services as all medical or clinical enquiries will be attended by a certified nurse or medical officer. 

Topics: 
Telehealth

More regional news

Above photo: Dr Gamaliel Tan (in grey), Group CMIO, NUHS during NTFGH's HIMSS EMRAM 7 revalidation (virtual) in November 2020. Credit: NTFGH

NTFGH’s lessons behind Singapore’s first HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 revalidation

By
Dean Koh
January 18, 2021

HIMSS Insights Special Edition - APAC digital health trendbarometer

By
Dean Koh
January 13, 2021

NEC releases new AI diagnosis-support medical device software for colonoscopies

By
Dean Koh
January 12, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
HIMSS Insights Special Edition - APAC digital health trendbarometer

Most Read

Pandemic-era burnout: Telehealth managers get pushed to the max
Telehealth may worsen digital divide for people with disabilities
How healthcare organizations can enhance RPM security, resiliency
ATA applauds reforms to Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute
House bill would compel states to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
CMS launches Acute Hospital Care at Home program to help with COVID-19 surge

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT

Video

Amwell CEO Roy Schoenberg
Telehealth makes big leap in 2020, will propel chronic care in 2021
Best Buy Health VP Sarah Jones
Innovation in digital health for seniors to continue in 2021
Jim Rogers, president of HealthConnect Networks and Mission Broadband
Broadband expansion critical for healthcare equity
HIMSS Media top stories
Flo Health settles with FTC over data sharing; feds tell states not to hold vaccine in reserve

More Stories

President Joe Biden Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
President Joe Biden's plan to control the COVID-19 pandemic on day one
Sen. Roger Marshall

Sen. Roger Marshall, one of six senators who objected to the Electoral College count (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Cerner PAC stops donating to elected officials who 'incited violence' in Capitol
A shaded map of the U.S.
Jvion launches new COVID Vaccination Prioritization Index
Two people stand with masks on looking at a tablet

At Busy Bee Wellness Center, Mike Nguyen (left), installation technician with SKC Communications, trains Norman Mitchell, Busy Bee CEO, on telehealth technology.

Health center's makeshift telehealth was OK, but now it's building something grand
Best Buy Health VP Sarah Jones
Innovation in digital health for seniors to continue in 2021
COVID-19, AI
AI database used to improve treatment of UK COVID-19 patients
Vaccines, covid-19
The vaccine race
Two people at a desk examine a screen
Addressing telehealth's cybersecurity risk will be an industry-wide problem