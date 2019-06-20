KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital pilot IoT-enabled facilities management project

By Dean Koh
June 20, 2019
03:29 AM
Share
By deploying sensors to collect data of room temperature and humidity, KKH staff no longer have to maintain manual 24-hour daily temperature logs.

Credit: KKH/Google Maps

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), the largest hospital specialising in healthcare for women and children in Singapore, has partnered with French multinational electric utility company ENGIE and end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company UnaBiz on a smart facilities management project with digitisation of temperature and humidity monitoring using low-power sensors.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT

The project enables remote monitoring of temperature and humidity levels while providing a better patient experience and enabling timely intervention of anomalies. Over 100 temperature and humidity sensors by ENLESS WIRELESS have been deployed around KKH in areas such as the intensive care units, outpatient clinics, patient wards and pharmacies.

Initial feedback from the Facilities Management (FM) Department was positive as their staff can quickly respond to the temperature alarm if the set point is exceeded. By deploying sensors to collect data of room temperature and humidity, KKH staff no longer have to maintain manual 24-hour daily temperature logs and can now avail more time to look after patients. 

In addition, digital records are much faster, accurate and better for audit purposes.

ON THE RECORD

“As KKH’s facilities management partner, we strive to create and enhance the best possible environment for the well healing of patients. With the successful implementation of this innovative initiative to monitor the environmental conditions in near real-time and hassle-free, it is a progressive step for KKH in achieving their mission of being a healthcare leader for Women and Children,” said Yeo Kong Nee, Managing Director, ENGIE Services Singapore in a statement.

Jonathan Tan, Managing Director, UnaBiz said, “We are especially pleased to support KKH with this pilot. The project is a great example of how IoT can be used to value add the way people perform their jobs.”

Topics: 
Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Credit: Ping An

Top Story
Ping An’s health tech arm enters research agreement with HKU’s Medical AI Lab Program

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Workflow
Pharmacy

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Workflow

Video

How IT can empower clinicians to provide better care
Using predictive analytics to identify high-risk patients
Sponsored by
Why some countries are leapfrogging others in digital healthcare
HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference: Watch Day 2 live stream

More Stories

IT leaders are overconfident in their data privacy management, says report
Lufthansa equips all long-haul aircraft with CardioSecur mobile ECG system
'Negative ratings are an opportunity,' Swiss Medical Association eHealth lead says
COPD patients could benefit from mHealth, study indicates
New Zealand’s MidCentral DHB publishes digital health strategy
Why some countries are leapfrogging others in digital healthcare
Mount Sinai Health System, LabCorp collaborate to establish digital and AI-enabled Pathology Center of Excellence
Mount Sinai, LabCorp collaborate on new AI-enabled Pathology Center of Excellence

The goal of TEFCA is to "provide a single 'on-ramp' to nationwide connectivity," according to ONC.

ONC hears from healthcare industry on TEFCA interoperability proposals