KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital pilot IoT-enabled facilities management project

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), the largest hospital specialising in healthcare for women and children in Singapore, has partnered with French multinational electric utility company ENGIE and end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company UnaBiz on a smart facilities management project with digitisation of temperature and humidity monitoring using low-power sensors.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT

The project enables remote monitoring of temperature and humidity levels while providing a better patient experience and enabling timely intervention of anomalies. Over 100 temperature and humidity sensors by ENLESS WIRELESS have been deployed around KKH in areas such as the intensive care units, outpatient clinics, patient wards and pharmacies.

Initial feedback from the Facilities Management (FM) Department was positive as their staff can quickly respond to the temperature alarm if the set point is exceeded. By deploying sensors to collect data of room temperature and humidity, KKH staff no longer have to maintain manual 24-hour daily temperature logs and can now avail more time to look after patients.

In addition, digital records are much faster, accurate and better for audit purposes.

ON THE RECORD

“As KKH’s facilities management partner, we strive to create and enhance the best possible environment for the well healing of patients. With the successful implementation of this innovative initiative to monitor the environmental conditions in near real-time and hassle-free, it is a progressive step for KKH in achieving their mission of being a healthcare leader for Women and Children,” said Yeo Kong Nee, Managing Director, ENGIE Services Singapore in a statement.

Jonathan Tan, Managing Director, UnaBiz said, “We are especially pleased to support KKH with this pilot. The project is a great example of how IoT can be used to value add the way people perform their jobs.”