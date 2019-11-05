InterSystems and Inspur partner to promote the innovation of healthcare big data platforms in China

InterSystems today announced that it has signed an agreement for strategic cooperation with Inspur, a Chinese cloud computing and big data service provider. Inspur will implement its healthcare big data platform using the InterSystems IRIS for Health data platform, and the companies will jointly promote the innovation and application of healthcare big data platforms, accelerate the sharing of healthcare big data and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Inspur is one of the few enterprises that construct and operate healthcare big data platforms in China. Its healthcare big data platforms support unified management of health data, as well as data sharing among organisations based on data and safety standards, and quality control, which is critical to unlocking its full value.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Inspur will implement InterSystems IRIS as a high-performance data platform providing data lifecycle management, interoperability, transaction processing and analytics. It will take advantage of IRIS for Health’s prebuilt models for data transformation and native support for FHIR, allowing different health data platforms to rapidly ingest, normalise and share information for consistent insight into large amounts of health data.

“InterSystems IRIS also provides an open environment, supporting a wide range of customer environments and application requirements,” said Chuangui Gao, vice president of Inspur Group.

Earlier in February, both companies undertook research and pilot projects for big data platform technologies using the InterSystems HealthShare Health Connect integration platform and IRIS for Health. The goal is to utilise world leading technologies and experience to further develop them, and to incorporate international medical data standards and innovation in accordance with Chinese security frameworks and safety standards for application solutions.

ON THE RECORD

“We are delighted to work with Inspur to boost Chinese healthcare innovation and development, and the application of healthcare big data platforms,” said Luciano Brustia, regional managing director of Asia Pacific at InterSystems, in a statement.

“InterSystems values the Chinese market and has partnered with organizations here for more than 20 years. The Chinese economy continues to grow rapidly, the standard of living continues to improve, and the demand for healthcare services continues to increase, leading to unprecedented growth in the healthcare industry.”

Chuangui Gao, vice president of Inspur Group, said: “We are excited to enter into an agreement for strategic cooperation with InterSystems. InterSystems’ advanced technologies empower healthcare organisations and regional health management systems worldwide to innovate and transform by enabling fast systems development and deployment, as well as data interoperability."