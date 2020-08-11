Asia Pacific
Workforce

The impact of COVID-19 on APAC hospitals

Key survey findings focused on the state of inpatient capacity, elective procedures, digital engagement with healthcare professionals and post-COVID-19 planning.
By Dean Koh
August 11, 2020
05:35 AM

In the final edition of ‘COVID-19 Impact on Asia-Pacific Hospitals’ survey published by L.E.K. Consulting’s APAC Life Sciences Centre of Excellence in collaboration with GRG Health, key findings gathered from hospital administrators and clinicians focused on the state of inpatient capacity, elective procedures, digital engagement with healthcare professionals and post-COVID-19 planning.

Inpatient capacity and post-COVID-19 planning

Indonesia, India and the Philippines are still concerned with the hospital capacity issue as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to grow. As hospitals begin to plan for post-COVID-19, optimizing clinical and non-clinical workflow and staffing as well as rebuilding hospital reputation became increasingly higher priorities at the time of survey (weeks of 15-30 June 2020).

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

A majority of hospitals in APAC (~70%) expect pharma and medical device manufacturers to maintain or increase on-site presence and support for new product training, but decrease their presence and support for sales detailing and service support. 

On elective procedures

The top concerns for a number of hospitals (40%-50%) have shifted towards staff wellness, staff capacity and hospital finances due to revenue loss from elective procedure delays during the survey period; personal protective equipment (PPE) and other treatment supplies are no longer key concerns for many facilities.

Most hospitals (50%-60%) in South Korea and Thailand are only conducting 40%-60% of elective/semi-elective procedure volumes. Meanwhile, elective procedures in the Philippines, Indonesia and India are conducted at significantly reduced volumes.

As hospitals are prioritizing elective procedure categories to ramp up, case severity and urgency of the procedures, clinical staff availability, and volume of backlogged cases are critical drivers. However, a majority of respondents (~70%) indicate that patients’ concern over safe care environment is limiting hospitals’ ability to perform a higher volume of elective procedures.

Digital engagement with healthcare professionals

The survey indicated that engagement of healthcare professionals by medical reps have been significantly restricted. Unsurprisingly, most healthcare professionals reported stronger uptake of digital engagement vs face-to-face. 

While a minority of digital engagement users (~20% of healthcare professionals) expect to revert to face-to-face post-COVID-19, a majority expects to continue or increase usage and these will form the early adopters from a larger user base.

In terms of pharma/medical device companies’ information resources, a majority of healthcare professionals (45%~55%) indicate product information, clinical research updates and diagnosis/treatment guidelines on the digital platform being the most useful.

A majority of healthcare professionals (40%~50%) indicate inadequate content, lack of localized content and poor platform design as key barriers to increasing remote/digital engagement tools usage. 

Topics: 
Medical Devices, Workforce

More regional news

MOH deploys Biofourmis’ remote monitoring platform for COVID-19 patients in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
July 30, 2020

New outlook for telehealth

By
Dean Koh
July 28, 2020

Combating pandemics – A view across APAC

By
Dean Koh
July 28, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Combating pandemics – A view across APAC

Most Read

Medtronic to acquire the French implant tech company Medicrea
COVID-19: KUHP's and METI's approaches to the pandemic in Japan
Combating pandemics – A view across APAC
Roundup: NHS CEO on Black Lives Matter, N Ireland signs with Epic for £275m EPR programme and more briefs
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Beyond COVID-19: How hospitals can prepare for a new normal

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Rapid rise in telehealth use due to pandemic is increasing cyber risks
America's response to COVID-19: 'A tale of two countries'
Teladoc and Livongo merge; CMS proposes telehealth changes
COVID-19 response provides boost to digitization of health systems

More Stories

From 500 monthly telehealth visits to 19,000

McLaren Health Care corporate headquarters in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

From 500 monthly telehealth visits to 19,000
Epic allows wider latitude on employee return policy
America's response to COVID-19: 'A tale of two countries'

Credit: Healthcare Communications 

Roundup: Scotland announces contact tracing launch date, NHS London NW trust adopts digital workflow and more briefs
Data protection laws in COVID-19 times
The current state of diversity and inclusion in digital health and steps to take towards improvement

Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, and Dr. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana

New Senate bill takes aim at patient matching improvements, with help from the post office
Cerner's investment into Xealth brings digital health prescription tools to its EHR & patient portal