Asia Pacific
Mergers & Acquisitions

IHH Healthcare acquires Malaysia’s Prince Court Medical Center for RM1.02B

IHH will look into investing in Prince Court Medical Center to enhance the patient experience, synonymous with its brand image.
By Dean Koh
September 04, 2020
04:26 AM

IHH Healthcare, Asia’s largest privately owned healthcare group, recently announced that they have acquired a 100 per cent stake in Prince Court Medical Centre for RM1.02 billion. Prince Court Medical Centre is a 277 single-bed private healthcare facility located within the ‘Golden Triangle’ in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

It offers a wide range of medical, surgical and hospital services including burns management, oncology, gastroenterology, interventional cardiology, nephrology, orthopedics, rehabilitation medicine, in vitro fertilization and occupational health.

IHH said it will work closely with Prince Court Medical Center in the months ahead to leverage operation synergies. Additionally, IHH will look into investing in Prince Court Medical Center to enhance the patient experience, synonymous with its brand image.

The group now operates 16 hospitals across Malaysia, comprising 11 Pantai Hospitals, four Gleneagles Hospitals and Prince Court Medical Center. It has a combined strength of more than 2,900 licensed beds, over 11,000 staff and over 1,000 resident and sessional consultants.

THE LARGER TREND

In late May, IHH rolled out telemedicine services in Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, India and Hong Kong, Healthcare IT News reported. In Malaysia, IHH patients can book virtual consultations with doctors at 11 Pantai Hospitals and 4 Gleneagles Hospitals. For Singapore, patients can book virtual consultations with doctors from Parkway Shenton clinics, via downloading the MyHealth Connect app and making an appointment to join a teleconsult session.

ON THE RECORD

“Prince Court Medical Center will complement IHH’s cluster strategy of having specialized tertiary hospitals in Kuala Lumpur. There are currently three Pantai Hospitals and one Gleneagles Hospital serving the needs of the community in the city. We can effectively leverage our combined clinical excellence and expertise to deliver optimized, comprehensive care to both our local and foreign patients.”

“Clinical services at Prince Court Medical Center will run as usual and patients can continue with their existing care at the hospital,” said Jean-Francois Naa, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Operations Division, Parkway Pantai.

Parkway Pantai is part of IHH Healthcare.

Topics: 
More regional news

Credit: TMC

Thomson Medical Center taps NetSfere's secure messaging platform to enhance internal communication

By
Dean Koh
August 26, 2020

Elsevier launches nursing education platform in China

By
Dean Koh
August 19, 2020

The impact of COVID-19 on APAC hospitals

By
Dean Koh
August 11, 2020
