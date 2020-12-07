Asia Pacific
Network Infrastructure

Huawei & Siriraj Hospital sign MoU to establish 5G powered smart platform for medical services

Both parties will work together in other jointly-developed projects that may arise in the course of the MoU.
By Dean Koh
December 07, 2020
12:49 AM

Credit: Siriraj Hospital

Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co. Ltd. and the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, under Mahidol University, has signed the 5G Powered Smart Hospital Enabled with Cloud and AI Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a smart platform that will enhance innovative medical services.

This MoU comes in response to the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital's mission to serve better by becoming a smart center that will apply integrated digital technologies using 5G infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud edge computing, in order to offer enhanced services.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Under the five-year agreement, Huawei will provide 5G technology to the Faculty, enabling the immediate upgrade of the existing infrastructure. It will also share knowledge and collaborate with Siriraj researchers and academic staff to enable Siriraj to operate more efficiently. Both parties will work together in other jointly-developed projects that may arise in the course of the MoU.

Siriraj will participate with Huawei for further 5G ecosystem partnership cooperation to promote 5G technology and innovations, in the form of demonstration events and exhibitions. The hospital will also work with Huawei for joint academic sessions, to arrange training classes or technology sharing opportunities, and to study the latest technology topics including, but not limited to, 5G, AI and Cloud.

THE LARGER TREND

Siriraj Hospital, which is Thailand’s largest government hospital, is the first hospital in Southeast Asia to deploy two NVIDIA DGX A100 systems for medical research and clinical applications, Healthcare IT News reported

In South Korea, KT, the country’s largest telecommunications company and Samsung Medical Center are jointly developing a 5G-powered medical service as an initial step to establishing a 5G smart hospital. The two partners have been applying 5G on site to create better medical services since they signed a MoU in September 2019.

ON THE RECORD

“It is an honor for Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital to partner with Huawei for this MoU that will raise the level and standards of our services and improve operational efficiency. This marks the initial step to establishing Thailand's first 5G smart state hospital,” said Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University.

“The healthcare sector can benefit immensely from smart innovations and infrastructure during this era of digitalization. We would like to accompany Thailand as it develops a strong, connected healthcare ecosystem in order to increase healthcare penetration in rural and remote communities and improve the quality of life of the people,” said Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand).

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure

More regional news

Insights into Asia Pacific’s healthcare tech trends; key learnings from an integrated health management system leveraged in China

December 03, 2020

Singapore’s NTFGH gets successfully revalidated for EMRAM Stage 7

By
Dean Koh
November 29, 2020

Raffles Medical Group launches first app-based COVID-19 testing booking service in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
November 17, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Columbia Asia Hospital group taps on DoctorOnCall to provide telehealth services for patients

Most Read

UCSF, Fortanix, Intel, Microsoft team up to accelerate clinical AI development
NYU combines AI and EHR data to assess COVID-19 outcomes
New healthcare billing system implemented across Dubai hospitals
AI-based cardiac arrest prediction software recognized as Innovative Medical Device in South Korea
IBM's planned NewCo spinoff signals a 'maniacal focus' on hybrid cloud, AI
Emerging stronger: how can technology help alleviate the pressure of COVID-19 on healthcare provision?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
OASIS CEO Thamer Shaker
Value-driven healthcare a big part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
HIMSS Media top stories
CMS expands telehealth services but ATA wants more; DeepMind AI cracks protein folding challenge
Waystar CEO Matt Hawkins
Waystar's Hawkins weighs in on future of telehealth reimbursement
Digital Care CEO Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed
Using telemedicine to fight COVID-19 pandemic

More Stories

Three vials labeled COVID-19 Vaccine with a syringe lying before them
Hackers taking aim at crucial COVID-19 vaccine 'cold chain,' says IBM
Hands in blue gloves load syringe with COVID-19 printed in the background
COVID-19 vaccine rollout needs more federal infrastructure support, says Commonwealth
Rapid City South Dakota Monument Health, which uses ambient voice technology for Epic EHR

Rapid City, South Dakota-based Monument Health

Ambient documentation with Epic helps reduce clinician burnout at Monument Health
The New York health system has made AI and automation central to its mission, embedding algorithms into a wide array of workflows to target dozens of improvement initiatives.
Mount Sinai puts machine learning to work for quality and safety
Cleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas Sacha

Cleveland Clinic, Getty Images, Douglas Sacha

Cleveland Clinic's use of algorithms for risk stratification results in better population health outcomes
Digital Care CEO Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed
Using telemedicine to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Insights into APAC's healthcare tech trends; key learnings from an integrated health management system leveraged in China
CMS Administrator Seema Verma

CMS Administrator Seema Verma (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

ATA responds to CMS final rule making some telehealth coverage permanent