Huawei & Siriraj Hospital sign MoU to establish 5G powered smart platform for medical services

Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co. Ltd. and the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, under Mahidol University, has signed the 5G Powered Smart Hospital Enabled with Cloud and AI Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a smart platform that will enhance innovative medical services.

This MoU comes in response to the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital's mission to serve better by becoming a smart center that will apply integrated digital technologies using 5G infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud edge computing, in order to offer enhanced services.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Under the five-year agreement, Huawei will provide 5G technology to the Faculty, enabling the immediate upgrade of the existing infrastructure. It will also share knowledge and collaborate with Siriraj researchers and academic staff to enable Siriraj to operate more efficiently. Both parties will work together in other jointly-developed projects that may arise in the course of the MoU.

Siriraj will participate with Huawei for further 5G ecosystem partnership cooperation to promote 5G technology and innovations, in the form of demonstration events and exhibitions. The hospital will also work with Huawei for joint academic sessions, to arrange training classes or technology sharing opportunities, and to study the latest technology topics including, but not limited to, 5G, AI and Cloud.

THE LARGER TREND

Siriraj Hospital, which is Thailand’s largest government hospital, is the first hospital in Southeast Asia to deploy two NVIDIA DGX A100 systems for medical research and clinical applications, Healthcare IT News reported.

In South Korea, KT, the country’s largest telecommunications company and Samsung Medical Center are jointly developing a 5G-powered medical service as an initial step to establishing a 5G smart hospital. The two partners have been applying 5G on site to create better medical services since they signed a MoU in September 2019.

ON THE RECORD

“It is an honor for Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital to partner with Huawei for this MoU that will raise the level and standards of our services and improve operational efficiency. This marks the initial step to establishing Thailand's first 5G smart state hospital,” said Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University.

“The healthcare sector can benefit immensely from smart innovations and infrastructure during this era of digitalization. We would like to accompany Thailand as it develops a strong, connected healthcare ecosystem in order to increase healthcare penetration in rural and remote communities and improve the quality of life of the people,” said Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand).