Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority launches HA Go mobile app

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority (HA) announced the launch of its HA Go mobile app last week, which is aimed to improve patients’ experience when using public hospital services and facilitate the management of their own health. Through the use of the app, members of the public can view their scheduled appointments anytime, pay hospital bills without queuing and access their dispensing records, drug information and allergy records.

The app adopts the real-name registration system to safeguard data privacy. After the app is downloaded and personal information is entered, the user is required to activate the account in person at hospitals with the Hong Kong identity card and the 2D barcode issued by HA Go for identity verification.

Activation centers with the HA Go logo has been set up at most public hospitals in Hong Kong. Patients can choose to complete the activation during their next visits to the hospitals for appointments.

Besides integrating several HA apps that are currently in use, the newly developed HA Go has new added features. The range of functions now include specialist outpatient clinic (SOPC) new case booking service and management of booked appointments. Patients can view their scheduled appointments in the past year and upcoming ones in SOPCs, general outpatient clinics, radiology examinations, allied health, nurse and pharmacist clinics.

Payment of hospital bills and standard drug charges can also be done via the app. HA Go also provides multimedia rehabilitation programs in videos and games for patients. Following the assessment of healthcare staff, these prescribed programs can help patients systemically exercise at home or in the community for their rehabilitation.

Currently, Hong Kong Identity Card holders aged 18 or above may register as a HA Go member. The app, available in both traditional Chinese and English, can be downloaded for free and supports both Apple and Android mobile devices.

THE LARGER TREND

In an interview with HealthcareITNews, Dr NT Cheung, CMIO of HA said that one of the five portfolios under HA’s IT 5-Year Strategic Portfolio is Enhanced Patient Experience & Outcome, which focuses on new patient-centric service models with disruptive technology. One of the key deliverables that HA is working on is a unified patient app in the form of HA Go.