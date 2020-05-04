HITN APAC eBook: Dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak through digital health in APAC

With the pandemic having originated in the APAC region, the upcoming HITN APAC eBook titled, “Dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak through digital health in APAC”, begins with how various governments approached the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak through a combination of policy measures and utilizing technologies for monitoring virus movement and contact tracing.

The eBook will then identify some of the common challenges and lessons learnt in their initial handling of the outbreak – these range from the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical supplies to implementing telemedicine measures in a very short amount of time.

“IT preparedness of hospitals is crucial to respond promptly to outbreaks of novel coronaviruses.”

- Dr Hwang Hee, Chief Information Officer, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, South Korea

Learn case studies from countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand on the different hospitals’ initial responses, successes and best practices in the thick of handling the pandemic. These experiences will serve as a guide for countries to be better prepared for future pandemics.

Last but not least, with digital health having played a significant part in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, the eBook will conclude with a look at how digital health will inevitably play a prominent role in transforming health in the post COVID-19 era.

