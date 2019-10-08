HIMSS Thailand National Digital Healthcare Workforce Development Initiative launched

The HIMSS Thailand National Digital Healthcare Workforce Development Initiative (WDI) was officially launched on the opening day of the HIMSS AsiaPac 2019 conference on October 7 in Bangkok, Thailand. This Initiative sees the development of a three-year work plan to address the demand of patients for digital healthcare services in light of the Thailand 4.0 digitisation journey, as well as healthcare tourism being one of the key economy drivers.

Eight Thai hospitals have agreed to come onboard to be part of the HIMSS Thailand National Digital Healthcare WDI. They are:

Bangpakok Hospital Group

Khon Kaen University Hospital

Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University

Hua Chiew Hospital

Vejthani Hospital

Principal Healthcare

TPP Healthcare

Ramathibodi Hospital

Through this collaboration, HIMSS will focus on elevating the digital competency in the Thailand Healthcare workforce through the adoption of Healthcare IT certifications like Certified Professional in Healthcare Information & Management Systems (CPHIMS) and Certified Associate in Healthcare Information & Management Systems (CAHIMS) for capacity building in Healthcare Information core competency and Digital Health technology capabilities.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, was the guest of honour at the conference opening, and he spoke about Thailand’s ongoing efforts in promoting telemedicine, such as the pilot telemedicine project that was implemented in rural areas in eight provinces, which Healthcare IT News reported in March this year.

As part of the HIMSS Thailand National Digital Healthcare WDI, HIMSS also announced its intention to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with True Digital Group, a subsidiary of True Corporation, a leading communications conglomerate in Thailand, to create a HIMSS Digital Health Centre @ True Digital Park. Managing Director and Executive Vice President of HIMSS International Bruce Steinberg and Ekaraj Panjavinin, managing director of True Digital Group, were on-stage to talk about the collaboration during the opening of the conference.

A total of five vendor partners have also come aboard: Abbott and GE Healthcare as Knowledge Partners, Elsevier and Philips as Industry Partners and AXA as Supporting Partner. The purpose of the HIMSS Digital Health Centre is threefold: to encourage more collaboration between different stakeholders in the industry, to accelerate the digital health workforce development and to create more exposure for digital health solutions in general.

The collaboration of HIMSS together with local stakeholders in the Thailand healthcare ecosystem with a concerted effort to develop the Thai digital healthcare workforce bodes well for the future of digital health in the country.