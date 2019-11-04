Asia Pacific
Innovation Pulse

HIMSS Australia Digital Health Summit breakout track in focus: Innovation track

Innovation in healthcare needs to be part of a sustainable long-term strategy, not done in a piecemeal or ad-hoc manner.
By Dean Koh
November 04, 2019
09:43 PM

This second article in a series of three articles (check out the first article on the Data track here) focusing on the breakout tracks at the upcoming HIMSS Australia Digital Health Summit (ADHS) will touch on innovation. The term “innovation” is trendy at major health conferences and events, but what does it really mean in the context of health systems and, specifically, at hospitals and healthcare organisations? 

Innovation could be seen as a method in achieving greater efficiencies and lowering costs while still delivering a high quality of care. According to an op-ed titled Digital Health Innovation: Addressing the two-canoe problem, author Paddy Padmanabhan said that technology-led innovation is no longer an option but a necessity for health systems trying to break out of the downward spiral of competing on quality and price. 

Why innovate

One of the biggest challenges and problems in innovation in healthcare is that of too many pilots that end up nowhere  – “innovation” projects get started but these are often done in a piecemeal manner or only focus on the short term. Eventually, these “pilots” die a slow death – either through burning out resources or simply not producing substantial outcomes. 

Innovation needs to be part of sustainable long-term strategy and as Padmanabhan explains, some health systems are already developing their innovation models to encourage internal innovation and also tap into external innovation. At the ADHS event, Dr. Zoran Bolevich, chief executive of eHealth NSW, together with Dr. Manish Kohli, managing director of Beyond Horizon Health and co-founder and partner of Infinite Care Holdings, will address this exact topic at the panel session Why Innovate, sharing both Australian and international perspectives. The panel is moderated by Justin Gernot, vice president of Healthbox. 

Success stories on innovation

Dr. Clair Sullivan, chief digital health officer for Metro North Hospital and Health Service located in Brisbane, Australia, will be sharing examples of success stories of innovation projects at her organisation at her session Change is our new normal: navigation innovation and change in health at the ADHS event. 

Registration for the ADHS event is open and more details can be found here.

Topics: 
Innovation Pulse

