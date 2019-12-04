Asia Pacific
A glimpse into Japan’s digital health developments and beyond

Hear from Japanese and international speakers about the latest developments in digital health at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 Japan 2019 conference.
The Health 2.0 Asia - Japan conference first started in 2015 and to mark its 5th anniversary this year, it has been rebranded as HIMSS & Health 2.0 Japan 2019, organized in partnership with MedPeer, Inc. The theme of the conference is “Maximize the value” and it will happen from 9th to 10th December in Tokyo, Nihonbashi, Japan.

Healthtech trends in Japan and government perspectives

One of the main highlights of the conference will be opening dialogue on 9th December, from 9.15am-9.35am at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall (Hall A) in which the topic of healthtech trends in Japan and US will be discussed. The dialogue will feature speakers Matthew Holt, Co-Chairman, Health 2.0, Yo Iwami, President & CEO, MedPeer, Inc, and Yoshitake Yokokura, President, Japan Medical Association/Former President World Medical Association / Former President, CMAAO.

Representatives from the Japanese government will also be on stage for a panel discussion, titled Risk Reduction for a Healthier Tomorrow, happening from 9:35am-10.20am at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall (Hall A), moderated by Dr Charles Alessi, HIMSS’ Chief Clinical Officer. The panel features Kazumi Nishikawa, Director, Healthcare Industries Division Commerce and Service Industry Policy Group, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Kakuya Niihata, Director, Moderation in Health Care Costs Promotion Office, Division for Health Care and Long-term Care Integration, Health Insurance Bureau, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and Tomohiro Masuhara, Deputy Director, Information Applications Promotion Office, Advanced Information Systems and Software Division, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
 
HIMSS and international perspectives

Effective continuity of care is achieved when a patient and physician cooperate on the ongoing health care management journey. Dr Alessi and A/Prof Low Cheng Ooi, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Ministry of Health, Singapore will identify the gaps that break this continuity of care and why, as well as give their perspective of creating care plans that bridge this continuity of care. Their dialogue session is titled Bridging the Gap in Continuity of Care, happening from 9.30am-10.10am on 10th December at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall (Hall A).

During the fireside chat, Enabling Value-based care, speakers Dr Hwang Hee, CIO, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, South Korea and Dr Manish Kohli, Managing Director of Beyond Horizon Health, Co-founder and Partner, Infinite Care Holdings, USA will share their views on the shift from fee-for-service towards fee-for-value accountable care. The fireside chat will happen from 10.30am-11.00am on 10th December at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall (Hall A).

More information on the HIMSS & Health 2.0 Japan 2019 event is available here and registration details can be found here

