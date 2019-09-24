Asia Pacific
Artificial Intelligence

GE Healthcare officially launches Edison AI platform in China

An MoU of strategic partnership was also signed between GE Healthcare and five local software development companies to develop applications for the platform.
By Dean Koh
September 24, 2019
02:27 AM

Above photo: Yihao Zhang, President & CEO of GE Healthcare China, speaking at the GE Healthcare Digital Ecosystem Forum event. Credit: GE Healthcare China

Last week, GE Healthcare officially launched the Edison AI platform in Shanghai, China at its Digital Ecosystem Forum event. GE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of strategic partnership with five local software development companies: Shukun Technology, Yizhun Medical AI, YITU Technology, 12Sigma Technologies and Biomind. 

Under the MoU, GE will cooperate with the five software vendors to develop the platform's applications in China.

THE LARGER TREND

GE Healthcare’s Edison platform was first introduced at last year’s Radiological Society of North America annual meeting in Chicago in November. The platform is touted as a way to help hospitals derive more value from their technology. Earlier this month, the US FDA gave clearance to the Critical Care Suite platform, which was developed in partnership with UC San Francisco and powered by GE’s Edison AI tech. The suite can help radiologists prioritise cases involving collapsed lungs.

ON THE RECORD

“I am very excited about GE Healthcare's strategic cooperation with five of China's top digital healthcare companies. Our strategic partners have software products of high maturity, the Edison ecosystem we are building with our partners is an important step in the digital transformation of GE Healthcare,” said Dai Ying, Chief Innovation Officer of GE Healthcare China, in a statement. 

Cathy Fang Cong, vice-president of YITU Technology, said: “One company might find it hard to handle the massive data generated during the healthcare process. The integration will innovate applications to better serve people's medical needs.”

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Imaging

More regional news

Patients in NZ’s Hutt Valley book hospital appointments online

By
Rebecca McBeth
September 24, 2019

The benefits of a standardised digital health agenda in Malaysia

September 23, 2019

Healthcare cybersecurity – the impact of AI, IoT-related threats and recommended approaches

By
Dean Koh
September 18, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Credit: NCID
Singapore’s NCID trials use of a real-time location system

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
IBM Watson head leaves role amid struggles, declining revenue
Google hires Geisinger CEO to chart healthcare strategy
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Compliance & Legal
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Healthcare innovation must start with investigation of underlying issue
NantHealth using partnerships to provide better patient outcomes
Transforming digitally is more than implementing the right technology
Using biomarkers to identify and address unknown health issues

More Stories

Transforming digitally is more than implementing the right technology
Hackers are changing their approach to healthcare ransomware attacks
Hackers are changing their approach to healthcare ransomware attacks
Few Medicare Advantage insurers use new benefit flexibility to address the social determinants of health
Cerner, partners with Simplee on price transparency
Cerner partners with Simplee on price transparency
National Health IT Week kicks off with a focus on healthy communities
Using biomarkers to identify and address unknown health issues
What’s motivating healthcare hackers?

Above photo: Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Director General of Health Malaysia.

The benefits of a standardised digital health agenda in Malaysia