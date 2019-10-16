Asia Pacific
Analytics

First HIMSS Analytics EMRAM Stage 7 validation announced in Thailand

Princ Paknampo Hospital becomes the first hospital in Thailand to successfully achieve the HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 validation.
By Dean Koh
October 16, 2019
12:20 AM

Officially announced at the HIMSS AsiaPac Awards last week during the HIMSS AsiaPac 19 conference, Princ Paknampo Hospital made history by becoming the first hospital in Thailand to achieve the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) Stage 7 validation.

The EMRAM was developed in 2005 with the first Stage 7 EMRAM achieved in 2008. There are eight stages (0– 7) that measure a hospital's implementation and utilisation of information technology applications. Tracking their progress in completing eight stages (0 – 7), hospitals can review the implementation and utilisation of information technology applications with the intent of reaching Stage 7, which represents an advanced electronic patient record environment.

Princ Paknampo Hospital is a 100-bed hospital based in Nakhon Sawan, well outside the capital city of Bangkok. Upon full implementation of the EMR, Princ Paknampo was able to leverage a number of technological applications to improve patient care and safety. Princ Paknampo implemented a full Clinical Decision Support (CDS) alert and order set for early detection of septic shock, and enacted guidelines to monitor for patient care against their set of standards. 

With an advanced analytics monitoring system, the hospital is able to get real time data on specific sepsis related indicators – to better monitor, and reduce, the instances of sepsis. The hospital’s mortality rate, length of stay and costs from sepsis-related treatments have all significantly decreased as a result.

According to Hal Wolf, President and CEO of HIMSS, this designation represents the first time any hospital in Thailand has reached this advanced stage of digital healthcare and could lead to significant improvements in patient care in the country, and the region. Princ Paknampo Hospital was the first hospital in Thailand to achieve Stage 6 on the EMRAM in 2016.

“Ensuring patient care is of the highest quality possible is the ultimate impact of the electronic medical record system, said Wolf. We at HIMSS are proud of Princ Paknampo Hospital for its commitment to patient health, and congratulate them on reaching the ultimate level of advancement in their electronic health record implementation journey, and also for becoming the first Stage 7 organisation in Thailand.”

“The hospital has realised a 97 percent reduction in pre-dispensing errors during the closed-loop medication administration process, a substantial reduction in sepsis cases, and an increase in diabetes protocol compliance. This hospital will serve as a beacon for other hospitals across Thailand and throughout Asia,” added Wolf.

Topics: 
Analytics, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

HIMSS AsiaPac 19: International perspectives on value creation in healthcare

By
Dean Koh
October 15, 2019

HIMSS Thailand National Digital Healthcare Workforce Development Initiative launched

By
Dean Koh
October 08, 2019

AI applications to PACS systems – challenges and understanding the impact on workflows

October 03, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story
HIMSS AsiaPac 19: International perspectives on value creation in healthcare

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Cloud Computing
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Clinical
Precision Medicine
Population Health

Video

S-Patch Cardio brings ECG monitoring outside the hospital
Using mobile internet to build a healthier future for children
Choosing between fee for service and value-based care
Rebuilding trust when dealing with patient data

More Stories

Nurses driving digital health agenda pushing for education, innovation, support
Q&A: John Halamka on worldwide trends in AI, blockchain, cloud and more
For one clinic, referral authorization tech cuts process from 5 minutes to 25 seconds

Pembroke Pines, Florida-based Primary Care Offices.

For one clinic, referral authorization tech cuts process from 5 minutes to 25 seconds
UCSF, Nvidia partnership will develop new AI tools for radiology
Irritated couple looking at cellphone.
Poor digital billing process associated with uncollected payments
Person putting out cigarette.
Smoking cessation efforts may reduce avoidable hospital readmissions
Connected Health Conference 2019: What to expect
Rob Shaw to step down from deputy CEO role at NHS Digital