Asia Pacific
Workforce

Elsevier launches nursing education platform in China

At launch, the syllabus will focus on nursing education content centered on geriatric management around daily care, preventive care, mental health issues and neurological diseases.
By Dean Koh
August 19, 2020
06:54 AM

Elsevier today announced the launch of Elderly Care China, an online platform that delivers nursing education to address the growing demand for quality geriatric care management services in China. The research publishing and information analytics company will initially introduce an online version of Elderly Care China with plans to extend the solution across a mobile platform and other point terminals.

At launch, the syllabus will focus on nursing education content centered on geriatric management around daily care, preventive care, mental health issues and neurological diseases. This will gradually expand to include syllabus related to other geriatric-specific conditions. 

In addition, the content will be regularly refreshed with information arising from the latest regulatory and industry framework to help China's geriatric care professionals keep current and updated with the latest developments.

WHY IT MATTERS

China has more than 40 million disabled and semi-disabled elderly people and falls short of the 1:4 nursing staff to elderly ratio recommended by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. With only an estimated 4.45 million number of nursing care professionals available by the end of 2019, at least an additional 10 million geriatric care nurses are needed.

To bridge this gap, Elsevier developed the Elderly Care China digital solution to equip China's nursing professionals with quality, comprehensive and practical skills training in an interactive format to meet the requirement and standards of China's elderly care management.

THE LARGER TREND

According to a paper titled ‘Dilemmas for nurses in China’ that was published by The Lancet in 2018, the authors argue that although the number of registered nurses has dramatically increased in recent years, the shortage of well trained nurses has not been effectively addressed in China. 

Ways to improve the training for nurses, increase their income, improve their working conditions, and address the gender imbalance are the ongoing unmet nursing challenges for the health-care reform in the country.

In 2018, Elsevier partnered with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine to create a new taxonomy for traditional Chinese medicine in Elsevier's biomedical and pharmacological literature database, Embase, Healthcare IT News reported.

ON THE RECORD

Elderly Care China meets the needs of China's elderly care industry for educational content in terms of content authority, localization and practical application. We believe that Elsevier can continue to enrich the teaching content of Elderly Care China and help the cultivation of elderly care professionals in China,” said Prof. Guifang Guo, Peking University School of Nursing in a statement.

Kok Keng Lim, Asia Pacific Managing Director of Health Solutions, Elsevier, said: “Elsevier continues to combine technology with quality content to deliver highly innovative and customized solutions that provide geriatric care professionals in China with quick and convenient access to authoritative literature that they can feel totally confident of when administering personalized care management services to the aged. Providing better and quality elderly care management services is one of China's key priorities to improve the country's population health and standards, and Elsevier will continue to deliver the right solutions to contribute meaningfully to the Healthy China 2030 mission.”

Topics: 
Workforce

More regional news

The impact of COVID-19 on APAC hospitals

By
Dean Koh
August 11, 2020

MOH deploys Biofourmis’ remote monitoring platform for COVID-19 patients in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
July 30, 2020

New outlook for telehealth

By
Dean Koh
July 28, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
The impact of COVID-19 on APAC hospitals

Most Read

How telemedicine can help close the maternal health gap
Brigham and Women's pilots new program to support provider mental health
Hospital staffing shortages face new competition from Amazon, Apple and other disruptors
Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative is calling it a day
Hundreds of industry groups call on Congress to advance permanent telehealth reform
American Hospital Dubai recruits Oracle and Cerner for major digital overhaul

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Lessons Sweden learned from its COVID-19 response
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
Best practices for medication decision support
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity

More Stories

COVID-19 and the future of care delivery
Brigham and Women's pilots new program to support provider mental health
CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
A month after CDC COVID-19 reporting change, some hospitals still have trouble
ICD-10 codes don't accurately capture COVID-19 symptoms, study shows
Interoperability for improved care coordination amid COVID 19
New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis