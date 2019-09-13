Asia Pacific
Patient Engagement
The benefit of the shared care plan is that a patient’s care plans will be consistent if they move within the region, and new clinicians involved in that patient’s care can view and edit the plans.

Electronic shared care plans live across NZ’s South Island

By Rebecca McBeth
September 13, 2019
03:52 AM

A suite of electronic shared care plans is being rolled out across New Zealand’s South Island, with more than 10,000 active plans now available via the HealthOne and Health Connect South portals.

Personalised care plans, acute plans and advance care plans make up the suite. They are the first documents that both HealthOne and Health Connect South users have the ability to create, edit and read.

The electronic plans were first introduced in Canterbury in 2014 and have been going live across the South Island.

“As DHBs moved to Health Connect South, that gave them access to the plans and they started picking them up and using them themselves,” said Sonya Morice, regional IS portfolio manager, South Island information services SLA.

She said each district has taken its own approach to implementation and day-to-day running of the shared care planning service.

The benefit of this regional approach is that all District Health Boards (DHBs) are using a consistent platform and template. A new regional group provides quality control over every new advance care plan created.

“Having a regional approach is about the plans not being just viewable, but contributable as well,” said Morice.

“That changes the space because this allows information to be joined up, putting the person in the middle.”

WellSouth PHO director of nursing Wendy Findlay said the region is rolling out the three shared care plans as part of its long-term conditions programme, Client Led Integrated Care.

The electronic plans are being rolled out to 82 general practices, with 56 having transitioned over the past 18 months.

“Each are at various stages of transition. It’s quite a large model of care change so we’re doing a slow controlled roll-out to make sure the project goes well,” she said.

Findlay said the benefit is that a patient’s care plans will be consistent if they move, such as from Invercargill to Canterbury, and new clinicians involved in that patient’s care can view and edit the plans.

Canterbury Clinical Network GP liaison Rose Laing said clinicians have always exchanged information about vulnerable patients who may turn up a lot to A&E clinics and emergency departments, but these used to be faxed on paper.

“They were often out of date or no one knew where to find them, so it was a poorly used but understood way of working,” she said.

The acute care plans are essentially an electronic version of the paper form, created after a comprehensive discussion about what people need when they are in a crisis.

They range from very simple, such as alerting staff that a pain plan exists and how to find it, to more complicated social situations or medical problems.

Laing said an expanding pool of people is keen to create these plans for their vulnerable patients, such as palliative care staff.

There is a small subsidy for GPs to create them in Canterbury because they are seen as contributing to admission avoidance.

The most recent plans to be rolled out in Canterbury are personalised care plans, which are patient-centric and can be edited and viewed by any member of the care team at the same time.

The South Island Alliance is working with WellSouth Primary Health Network to test making care plans available to patients via their patient portals.

This article first appeared on eHealthNews.nz.

Topics: 
Connected Health, Patient Engagement

More regional news

Singapore’s NCID trials use of a real-time location system

By
Dean Koh
September 10, 2019

ADHA partners with 42 organisations to develop secure message functionality across software products

By
Dean Koh
September 09, 2019

Healthdirect Australia partners with Coviu to power its video consulting service

By
Dean Koh
September 02, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Credit: NCID
Singapore’s NCID trials use of a real-time location system

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records
CMS Administrator Seema Verma calls for an end to physician fax machines by 2020
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Compliance & Legal
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Clinical
Patient Engagement
Cloud Computing

Video

Integrating clinical decision support at point of care
Protecting healthcare organizations from cybersecurity risks
Managing medications via iPhone
New avenues opening up for digital health

More Stories

Protecting healthcare organizations from cybersecurity risks
Twenty innovators join fourth cohort of DigitalHealth.London accelerator
Privacy International report claims European websites sell mental health information to advertisers and fail to meet GDPR
Emergency room
SDOH: Emergency department openings and closures have an impact on heart attack patients
BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge names finalists
Apple announces three new Apple Watch health studies with big-name partners
HHS announces interoperability innovation awardees
Digital identity verification is one key to fighting cybersecurity threats
Digital identity verification is one key to fighting cybersecurity threats