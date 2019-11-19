Alcidion launches Australia’s first mobile EMR app

Melbourne-based healthcare software solutions provider today launched Miya MEMRe, a mobile Electronic Medical Record (EMR), which provides clinicians’ access to caseloads, critical issues and comprehensive patient records on the go. The app is the first locally developed solution of its type to offer full access to EMR data, and the first mobile EMR solution in Australia using FHIR clinical events.

According to its official press release, Miya MEMRe is designed to exploit the vast amount of information available in an organization’s EMR and clinical systems, distilling that data and presenting it in an intuitive and focused user interface that aligns to clinical workflow.

The app is also currently being piloted in Australian health services, interacting with local clinical systems and providing clinicians in high-intensity areas such as Emergency Departments (EDs) with critical test results and risk indicators in real-time via mobile devices, to enhance decision-making.

Using Miya MEMRe, clinicians can instantly see their caseload – admissions, discharges, patients in ED, consult requests and reviews – and prioritize their time. They can also tailor their own patient lists to focus on a specific patient or a group of patients. They can define their own patient lists by “tagging” patients or subscribing to specific data to monitor changes.

RELATED DEVELOPMENTS

eHealth NSW in Australia has been working with Alcidion in a six-month long proof-of-concept (PoC) project to trial mobile notifications of real-time pathology results and risk indicators. This is done via Alcidion’s Miya Precision Clinical Decision Support (CDS) tool, Healthcare IT News reported in May this year. The Miya Precision platform uses FHIR to map data to standard terminology.

ON THE RECORD

“We believe in the principle of ‘safety by default’. By giving clinicians access to the information they need to make decisions and take action, we help them deliver the best possible care and outcomes for their patients,” said Dr Malcolm Pradhan, Chief Medical Officer at Alcidion in a statement.

“At the same time, our technology makes life on the floor simpler, improves efficiency, and can even deliver new insights to help health organizations evolve and innovate. Ultimately, it’s about making the delivery of healthcare safer than ever before.”